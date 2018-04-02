Vivo V9 sale today on Amazon India, offline stores: Price details, cashback offer from Jio

Vivo V9 sale today on Amazon India, offline stores: Price in India is Rs 22,990. Vivo V9 sale today on Amazon India, offline stores: Price in India is Rs 22,990.

Vivo V9, the new flagship phone from the Chinese player is officially going on sale in India today. Vivo V9 is available on Amazon India for sale, though the site says the phone will be released on April 5, 2018 for users who make the purchase. Vivo V9’s price in India is Rs 22,990 and this smartphone comes with a design like the Apple iPhone X with a notch on the front, and vertically stacked dual rear cameras. Here’s a look at details of the Vivo V9 and cashback offers.

Vivo V9: Reliance Jio cashback offer of Rs 1200 and 120GB extra data

Reliance Jio will offer up to Rs 1200 cashback for all those who buy a new Vivo phone, and this includes the new Vivo V9 as well. The offer also includes 120GB extra data for all users who do recharges of Rs 198 or Rs 299 on their Jio number from the Vivo V9 smartphone. In terms of the cashback offer, Reliance Jio will give Vivo V9 users Rs 600 instant cashback in the form of vouchers to their MyJio account, while Rs 600 will be credited to the JioMoney app.

Jio will offer 12 vouchers of Rs 50 each. A subscriber can avail these upon performing the first recharge on the Vivo V9. The vouchers need to be claimed via recharge on or before June 30, 2018. Jio will also give 12 vouchers of 10GB each for the extra data to Vivo V9 users. This can only be claimed by those who do a recharge of Rs 198 or above for prepaid plans on the Vivo V9 smartphone.

Also read: Vivo V9 review: Price is Rs 22,990, and here’s how it performs

When the JioMoney credit goes, Rs 600 will be credited into the JioMoney Account of the user at the end of 12 months from the date of the first recharge. This will only be credited if the subscriber does 13 successful recharges of Rs 299 each on the Vivo V9 in the 12 month period. If a user does recharges of Rs 198 only, the cashback is limited to Rs 200. If a user does a combination of Rs 198 and Rs 299 recharges, once again the cashback is limited to Rs 200.

If a user wants to claim the Rs 600 cashback on their Vivo V9, they will need to download the JioMoney app and setup an account as well.

Vivo V9’s has a 6.3-inch display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Vivo V9’s has a 6.3-inch display with 19:9 aspect ratio.

Vivo V9: Offers on Amazon India

Amazon India is offering an extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange of another smartphone for the purchase of Vivo V9. There’s also no cost EMI up to 12 months on all credit cards. Vivo is also offering BookMyShow vouchers worth Rs 500 for those who had done advance bookings for the phone on Amazon India.

Vivo V9: Specifications

Vivo V9’s has a 6.3-inch display with 19:9 aspect ratio and the phone has a IPS LCD screen. Vivo’s screen resolution is 2280 x 1080 pixels. Vivo is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage along with microSD support. The rear camera is 16MP + 5MP with f/2.0 aperture. The front camera is 24MP with f/2.0 aperture as well. Battery on Vivo V9 is 3260mA. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo with the company’s FunTouch 4.1 UI on top.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd