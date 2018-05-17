Vivo V9 now in Sapphire Blue colour variant: Price, specifications and more

Vivo has launched a Sapphire Blue colour variant of the Vivo V9 Vivo has launched a Sapphire Blue colour variant of the Vivo V9

Vivo has launched a Sapphire Blue colour variant of the Vivo V9. This phone has been priced at Rs 22,990, and will be available across online and offline retail options. Online, this phone will be available on Amazon and the Vivo E-Store from May 21. However, in the offline retail segment, Vivo V9’s Sapphire Blue colour variant will be available from May 18. The Vivo V9 was launched in March at the same price as its Sapphire Blue variant. It also has a Youth variant, a stripped down version of the phone, worth Rs 19,990.

The Vivo V9 Sapphire Blue edition comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display, with a notch above the display, and a screen aspect ration of 19:9. Based on Android 8.1 Oreo with FunTouch 4.1 on top, this Vivo phone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 626 processor. This is backed by 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to microSD to 128GB. Vivo V9 Sapphire Blue edition is supported by a 3260mAh battery. While offering Face Unlock support, the Vivo flagship also comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back.

On the camera front, the Vivo V9 Sapphire Blue edition sports a dual-rear camera with 16MP + 5MP configuration, aligned horizontally. It also shows a 24MP selfie lens, that is backed by artificial intelligence-backed Face beauty. The 16MP primary rear lens and the selfie sensor come in f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on the Vivo V9 Sapphire Blue edition include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, a micro-USB 2.0 port as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. This phone sports various sensors, that include Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, ambient light and barometer.

