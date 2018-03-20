Vivo V9 listed on Amazon India ahead of March 23 launch: Reveals iPhone X-like design

Vivo V9 will follow an iPhone X-like design with a notch on the edge-to-edge display. The phone goes on sale on March 23 at 3 pm Vivo V9 will follow an iPhone X-like design with a notch on the edge-to-edge display. The phone goes on sale on March 23 at 3 pm

Vivo V9 is due to launch in India on March 23, and there is a listing page now live for the phone on Amazon India. Vivo’s new phone will likely be an Amazon exclusive when it is launched in the Indian market. Vivo has recently announced that Aamir Khan will be its brand ambassador. The company’s earlier ambassador was actor Ranveer Singh. Vivo V9 is the new flagship phone from the company for the India market and based on the images shared, it will come with an iPhone-X like design.

Vivo V9 will have an edge-to-edge display, which will have a space on top for the camera, just like the iPhone X’s notch. Vivo V9 was earlier listed on the company’s own website and the specifications for the smartphone were also confirmed. Vivo V9 will come with a 6.3-inch full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor along with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Vivo V9’s display will have an aspect ratio of 19:9, and not 18:9 as some other edge-to-edge displays. It will runs Android 8 Oreo OS with the company’s FunTouch OS 4.0 on top.

On the camera front, Vivo V9 will have a vertically stacked dual-rear camera, again similar to the Apple iPhone X and its design. The rear camera combination will be 16MP+5MP, while the front camera will 24MP. Battery on Vivo V9 will be 3260mAh in size. The teaser images also talk of an AI camera, which means the company is likely to incorporate some AI-driven features into this aspect of the phone.

According to the Amazon India listing page, Vivo V9 will come with special launch offers, though these are not yet listed on the site. Vivo V9 will go on sale on March 23 at 3 pm, based on the Amazon India listing. Users will have to register in order to be notified of the sale. Vivo V9 is likely to be priced under Rs 24,000 in the Indian market.Still the Vivo V9 is not the only smartphone launching in India which will try and copy the iPhone X-design.

Oppo is also launching its Oppo F7 in India on March 26, which will feature a display with a notch for the camera on the front. Oppo F7 will have a 25MP front camera and a 6.2-inch FHD+ Full View display with 89.09 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Once again Oppo F7 will also come with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

