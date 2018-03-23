Vivo V9 with iPhone X-like design, dual rear cameras launched: Price in India and specifications

Vivo V9 features a vertically aligned dual rear camera unit, which appears to be more inline with what Apple’s iPhone X has to offer. Vivo V9 features a vertically aligned dual rear camera unit, which appears to be more inline with what Apple’s iPhone X has to offer.

When Apple announced its 10th anniversary special iPhone X last year, little did we know for a fact that its notch and bare minimum bezels are not only going to take the entire smartphone industry by storm but also influence other smartphone manufacturers to take design cues from the Cupertino giant.

Following in the footsteps of Apple, Vivo has unveiled Vivo V9 in India that has a striking resemblance to Apple’s iPhone X, a courtesy of the similar-looking notch and bezels-less display. Interestingly enough, they also happen to be some of the main highlights of Vivo V9. Successor to Vivo V7, the V9 costs Rs 22,990, and it goes on sale in a variety of colour options like Pearl Black, Champagne Gold and Sapphire Blue starting April 2. The phone can be pre-booked from March 23.

As for the design, Vivo V9 features a vertically aligned dual rear camera unit, which appears to be more inline with what Apple’s iPhone X has to offer. It measures 7.99 mm in thickness and weighs 150 g including the battery. As for the specifications, Vivo V9 has 2280 x 1080 pixels stretched across a 6.3-inch display, featuring Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Inside is 4GB of RAM, 64GB of expandable storage and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 chipset.

In terms of photography, Vivo V9 houses 16MP+5MP dual rear camera. Up front is a massive 24MP camera for selfies and video calls, similar to its predecessor Vivo V7. So, Vivo V9 seems to have a solid ground to come out as a winner in the selfie segment. Vivo V9 runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based Funtouch OS 4.0 out of the box. Some of the standard set of connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 and microUSB 2.0. The handset packs a 3260mAh battery.

