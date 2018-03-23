Vivo V9 Launch Live Updates: Vivo V9 will have Full View 2.0 display, 16MP+5MP rear cameras

Vivo V9 India launch is set to take place today at 12 PM in Mumbai. The company will live stream the event via its official YouTube channels as well as Facebook page. Ahead of the Indian launch, Vivo V9 has already been announced in Southeast Asian markets including, Thailand and Philippines. In India, the smartphone will be unveiled by Bollywood actor Aamir Khan who is also the brand ambassador for the company here. Vivo has put out several teasers for its upcoming smartphone that confirm iPhone X-like design, complete with notch on top of display as well as dual rear cameras and some Augmented Reality (AR) features for the selfie shooter.
Vivo V9 launch in India today: Time, how to watch livestream, expected price, and more
Vivo V9 will be exclusive to Amazon in India and pre-orders begin at 3 PM. The smartphone will feature an edge-to-edge display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It will have a screen-to-body ratio of 90-per cent. Other features include a 6.3-inches display, Snapdragon 626 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 3260mAh battery. Vivo V9 gets 16MP+5MP (wide-angle) rear camera along with a 24MP front shooter with support fro Portrait mode. Vivo V9 India launch LIVE UPDATES:
Vivo V9 has a 24MP front shooter, and it supports features like AR Sticker customised for Indian market. Vivo claims the front shooter comes with an Artificial Intelligence-based feature that learns your facial features, colour, etc to make selfies better. The phone supports Face Unlock, that also lets you open apps.
Vivo V9 sports a curved design. Vivo V9 has dual rear cameras - 16MP + 5MP. It supports Bokeh mode, which lets users take pictures with the subject in sharp focus while the background is blurred. Short refocus helps you customise bokeh shots.
Vivo V7 top smartphone in Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 price range, Paigham Danish, Product Manager quotes GFK data. V9 retains Full View display from its predecessors. Vivo V9 has 19:9 aspect ratio, 29 per cent less bezels on bottom as compares to Vivo V7 and 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It features 6.3-inch FHD resolution display
Vivo V9 India launch event has started. The smartphone is expected to be priced at below Rs 25,000. Vivo Apex, which was showcased at the Mobile World Congress in February, is said to feature the world's highest screen-to-body ratio. With Vivo V9, the focus will be on the selfie camera apart from design.