Vivo V9 Launch Live Updates: Vivo V9 will have Full View 2.0 display, 16MP+5MP rear cameras

Vivo V9 Launch Live Updates: Price in India, specifications, features and everything announced. Vivo V9 Launch Live Updates: Price in India, specifications, features and everything announced.

Vivo V9 India launch is set to take place today at 12 PM in Mumbai. The company will live stream the event via its official YouTube channels as well as Facebook page. Ahead of the Indian launch, Vivo V9 has already been announced in Southeast Asian markets including, Thailand and Philippines. In India, the smartphone will be unveiled by Bollywood actor Aamir Khan who is also the brand ambassador for the company here. Vivo has put out several teasers for its upcoming smartphone that confirm iPhone X-like design, complete with notch on top of display as well as dual rear cameras and some Augmented Reality (AR) features for the selfie shooter.

Vivo V9 launch in India today: Time, how to watch livestream, expected price, and more

Vivo V9 will be exclusive to Amazon in India and pre-orders begin at 3 PM. The smartphone will feature an edge-to-edge display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It will have a screen-to-body ratio of 90-per cent. Other features include a 6.3-inches display, Snapdragon 626 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 3260mAh battery. Vivo V9 gets 16MP+5MP (wide-angle) rear camera along with a 24MP front shooter with support fro Portrait mode. Vivo V9 India launch LIVE UPDATES:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd