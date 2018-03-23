Vivo V9 India launch today: Live stream, how to watch, expected price, and more

Vivo V9 will launch in India today at 12pm: Here’s everything you need to know the smartphone. Vivo V9 will launch in India today at 12pm: Here’s everything you need to know the smartphone.

Vivo V9 will officially be launched in India today at 12 pm. The company is hosting an event in Mumbai, where the premium mid-end smartphone will be showcased for the first time. Vivo V9 will have an uncanny resemblance to the iPhone X based on the leaks and teaser the company has put out. However, Vivo V9 is said to cost half the price of the iPhone X, and that’s probably the reason why the phone is getting so much attention from users in India. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan will be seen promoting the Vivo V9 smartphone in India.

Vivo V9 launch in India: Live stream time, how to watch

Vivo’s new smartphone – the V9 – will be launch in India today. The event will start at 12pm on March 23, which is today. Those who’re interested can watch the Vivo V9 livestream on the company’s Facebook page. Alternatively, one can get the latest updates about the Vivo V9 by following Vivo’s official Twitter handle.

Read more: Oppo F7 vs Vivo V9: A comparison of specifications and features

Vivo V9 launch in India: Specifications and features

Vivo’s new Vivo V9 has an edge-to-edge display that dominates the entire front of the display. The smartphone has a screen-to-body ratio of 90-per cent and notch at the top, similar to what we saw on the iPhone X. That’s not a bad thing though – the phone does look nice. That display is 6.3-inches, with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution. On the back, you’ll find a vertically aligned dual-lens camera system, along with the Vivo logo and a fingerprint scanner.

Otherwise, the specifications sheet of the Vivo V9 is fairly standard. Under the hood, the phone features a Snapdragon 626 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 3260mAh battery. Vivo V9 runs on the company’s preparatory FunTouch OS 4.0, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The device has a 16MP rear-facing primary sensor, which offers a f/2.0 aperture, and is coupled with a secondary wide-angle 5MP sensor to blur the background. On the front, you’ll get a 24MP camera with support for a portrait mode as well as AR stickers and Face Beauty feature. The handset also boasts Face Unlock feature as well. Other features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microUSB charging port.

Vivo V9 launch in India: Expected price

Vivo has been mum about the price of Vivo V9 in India, however, the device is expected to cost less than Rs 25,000 in the Indian market. The Android smartphone will be an Amazon India exclusive, with pre-orders expected to go live at 3pm. Vivo V9 will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and Honor View 10 in India.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd