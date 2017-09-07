Vivo V7+ with Full View Display launched at Rs 21,990, pre-orders open till Sept 15

Vivo V7+ with Full Display and 24MP front camera has been launched in India at a price of Rs 21,990. Vivo V7+ with Full Display and 24MP front camera has been launched in India at a price of Rs 21,990.

Vivo V7+ smartphone with a Full View Display has been launched in India at a price of Rs 21,990. The Vivo V7+ is available on Flipkart and Amazon and is currently up for pre-orders till September 15. On Flipkart, Vivo is offering free screen replacement, BookMyShow tickets for one couple, discount on exchange as well.

Vivo V7+ sports a Full View Display with thins bezels on the side and no physical home button on the front. Vivo has placed the fingerprint scanner at the back of the phone. Just like other Vivo devices in this phone, this one too has a focus on the selfie camera. Vivo V7+ gets a 24MP selfie camera on the front with the ability for portrait modes, where the background gets blurred in the photograph. The camera also has a LED flash on the front and a separate mode for group selfies. The rear camera on the Vivo V7+ is 16MP with f/2.0 aperture and PDAF.

The display has an 18:9 aspect ratio and like other full vision displays, this one doesn’t have bezels on the side. The resolution is 1440 x 720 pixels and this is a 5.99-inch screen with super thin bezels which are just 2.15mm on the sides and reduced on the top. Vivo says the phone has a screen-to-body ratio of 84 per cent. The phone also comes with a face scanner to unlock the device.

Other specifications of the Vivo V7+ are Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor clocked at 1.8Ghz and this is an octa-core processor. Vivo and Qualcomm are promising better battery life, improved graphics, and performance with SD450. This processor is also built with the 14nm FinFET technology seen on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor as well. Vivo V7+ comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and the battery on board is 3225 mAh.

The phone runs Android Nougat 7.1.2 with Vivo’s FunTouch OS on top. Vivo V7+ will launch in two colours: Matte Black and Gold.

