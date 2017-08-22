Vivo V7+ to launch in India on September 7, will be selfie-focused smartphone

The highlight of Vivo V7+ is expected to be its front camera. Further, the smartphone is pegged to have no bezels on the sides and a front-facing home button could also be absent. The highlight of Vivo V7+ is expected to be its front camera. Further, the smartphone is pegged to have no bezels on the sides and a front-facing home button could also be absent.

Vivo is gearing up to launch V7+ smartphone in India on September 7. The Chinese smartphone makers has already started to send out invites for an event in Mumbai. Little details about Vivo V7+ is know at this point of time. Going the invite, the highlight of Vivo V7+ is expected to be its front camera. Further, the smartphone is pegged to have no bezels on the sides and a front-facing home button could also be absent. The fingerprint sensor in Vivo V7+ will most likely be present at the back. Price, availability, and other details about Vivo V7+ will be announced at the launch.

Vivo recently launched its V5 Plus smartphone with dual front cameras – a 20MP lens coupled with an 8MP lens. The rear camera is 16MP with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection auto-focus and LED flash. With the V7+, Vivo is expected to take things a notch higher given the invite reads, “Get ready to capture clear shot, clear moment.” The selfie camera in V5 Plus also supports a bokeh style mode, which allows for portrait pictures to be taken, similar to the iPhone 7 Plus.

Vivo V5 Plus comes at Rs 27,980 in India. In terms of specifications, Vivo V5 Plus sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with an Adreno 506 GPU. The phone comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Vivo V7+ will likely be priced between Rs 25,000 – Rs 30,000. Vivo was one of the first smartphone vendors to introduce dual lens system for front camera. We’ll have to wait and watch what the company has in store for people with the V7+.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd