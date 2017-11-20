Vivo V7 with 5.7-inch 18:9 display, 24MP selfie camera launched in India: Price, specifications

Vivo V7 launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications, and more Vivo V7 launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications, and more

Vivo V7 has been launched in India at an event held in Delhi NCR. The Android-powered phone is a smaller version of the V7+, which made its debut in India in September this year. The real talking point of the V7 is the 5.7-inch 18:9 display and its 24MP front-facing camera. Vivo V7 is priced at Rs 18,990, and it will go up for pre-booking on Flipkart from today itself, with the first sale on November 24.

Vivo V7 comes in two colour options – Champagne Gold and Matte Black. Those who pre-book the phone from Flipkart will include one-time free screen replacement, no cost EMI, exchange offers (up to Rs 18,000 off and additional Rs 2,000 over regular exchange), free couple movie voucher from BookMyShow worth Rs 500, and extra 5 per cent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

Speaking of its specifications, Vivo V7 is powered by a Snapdragon 450 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. The internal storage is further expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. There’s a 5.7-inch FullView 18:9 display takes up 83 per cent of the front panel, with the slim bezels on the top and bottom of the device. The resolution is a disappointing, 1440 x 720, though, for a phone that’s costs Rs 18,990. Perhaps the highlight of the phone is its 24MP front-facing selfie camera with a portrait mode, an advanced beauty mode, HDR, and a soft LED flash. The rear camera is a 16MP one with f/2.0 aperture and flash.

The phone runs on the company’s preparatory Funtouch 3.2 OS, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. Vivo V7 is backed by a 3000mAh battery, which should last a day on a single charge.

