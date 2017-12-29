Vivo V7 price in India slashed to Rs 16,990: Specifications and features

Vivo V7 was announced in India in November for Rs 18,990. Vivo V7 was announced in India in November for Rs 18,990.

Vivo V7 price in India has been slashed by Rs 2,000 and the smartphone is now selling across Amazon, Flipkart at Rs 16,990. Vivo V7 was announced in India in November for Rs 18,990. It can be bought in three colour options – Champagne Gold, Matte Black and Energetic Blue. The smartphone is available offline via retail outlets as well.

Vivo V7 has a 5.7-inch 18:9 display and a 24MP front-facing camera, which is the highlight of the device. Those who buy the phone from Flipkart will include one-time free screen replacement, no cost EMI and exchange offers.

Speaking of its specifications, Vivo V7 gets a 5.7-inch HD+ IPS screen with a resolution of 1440 x 720 resolutions and pixel density of 283 ppi. The FullView 18:9 display takes up 83 per cent of the front panel, with the slim bezels on the top and bottom of the device.

Vivo V7 is powered by a Snapdragon 450 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. The internal storage is further expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Vivo V7 features a 24MP front-facing selfie camera with a portrait mode, an advanced beauty mode, HDR, and a soft LED flash. The rear camera is a 16MP one with f/2.0 aperture and flash.

Vivo V7 runs on the company’s preparatory Funtouch 3.2 OS, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. The dual-SIM phone is backed by a 3000mAh battery.

In our review, we said Vivo V7 has a lot to offer for the price tag. It comes with a tall display, great cameras with bokeh mode, likable design, and a battery that lasts for a day. However, the lack of dual back cameras, a Full HD display and fast charging technology might disappoint some users.

