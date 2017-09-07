Only in Express

Vivo V7+ launch in India today: Live stream, expected price, and everything you need to know

Vivo V7+ will be finally be revealed today after months of rumour and speculation. The Chinese company wants maximum people to witness the launch of the Vivo V7+, and in order to do so, is streaming the launch event.  The event is set to kick off at 12:45 pm (IST).

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 7, 2017 10:44 am
Vivo V7+, Vivo V7+ price in India, Vivo V7+ launch in India, Vivo V7 Plus bezel-less design Vivo V7+ with a bezel-less display will be launched in India later today. The event is set to kick off at 12:45 pm (IST).
Vivo V7+ will finally be revealed today after months of rumour and speculation. Vivo’s first smartphone with a nearby bezel-less display will be shown off to the press later today in Mumbai.  The Chinese company wants maximum people to witness the launch of the Vivo V7+, and in order to do so, is streaming the launch event. You can catch the live launch through the following platforms: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Hotstar, Flipkart and Amazon India.  The event is set to kick off at 12:45 pm (IST).

Vivo V7+ is likely tipped to come with a bezel-less display, similar to that of the LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8+. In fact the company has been teasing the smartphone on its social media channels for a while, hinting at a bezel-less design. It’s being indicated that the phone will don a massive 5.99-inch FullView display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720. Under the hood, the device will likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 625 (MSM8953) SoC, paired with 4GB RAM,  64GB internal memory, and a microSD card slot for expanding the storage.

Vivo will be projecting the V7+ as a selfie-centric smartphone. While the exact details are still unknown, the phone is expected to feature a 24MP camera on the front with an LED Flash and a 16-megapixel camera on the rear. The phone will run on Android 7.1 Nougat, and we expect a decent-sized battery inside. Vivo V7+ will be a mid-end smartphone, and is expected to be priced below Rs 25,000.

Bezel-less is the tech trend of this year. All of the major companies are pushing the bezel-less design trend. Next week, Apple plans to launch the iPhone 8, which is likely to feature a bezel-less display and unusual aspect ratio. Samsung is also planning to launch the Galaxy Note 8 in India on September 12, featuring the signature Infinity Display and 18:5:9 aspect ratio.

