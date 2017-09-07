Vivo V7 Plus First Impressions: A new display, bigger selfie camera

Vivo V7 Plus First Impressions: Priced at Rs 21,990 this smartphone comes with a 24MP front camera. Vivo V7 Plus First Impressions: Priced at Rs 21,990 this smartphone comes with a 24MP front camera.

Vivo V7+ is the latest selfie-focused smartphone from the company, but that’s not the only feature being touted. Vivo V7+ also gets a Full View display with reduced bezels on the side and top and bottom, similar to the LG G6, Q6 series. Now vivo as a brand has always focused on the selfie-camera and in the past phones like Vivo V5, V5+ have been geared around this. Just like OPPO, the other Chinese smartphone brand with a dedication towards the selfie, vivo’s phone keep pushing the bar when it comes to the megapixel war.

Priced at Rs 21,990, Vivo V7+ is definitely not for those looking to get an affordable smartphone. This one is clearly charging a higher pricing for its camera, display as well. We’ve been using the Vivo V7+ for some days, and here’s our first impression of the phone.

Vivo V7+ Design and Display

The unique thing here is the Full Vision display with 18:9 aspect ratio, similar to the LG G6, LG Q6 smartphones. vivo has gone for a 5.99-inch display with reduced bezels on the side (only 2.15 mm in thickness on the sides), but stuck with a 720p HD resolution, rather than a full HD one. vivo V7+ gets a 1440 x 720 pixels resolution, which is lower than the LG Q6 that sports a similar display with 1080p full HD capacity. Not to forget that the Q6 is price significantly lower at Rs 14,990.

vivo V7+ has a full metal unibody design, and the matte black version of the phone does look interesting thanks to the lack of a physical home button. vivo has put a fingerprint scanner at the back, which is square with rounded edges, and the rear camera is tucked away at one corner of the phone. The Full Vision Display does make this phone standout, though the HD resolution is not so exciting. Overall, the phone is light, easy to carry, and definitely more compact than other smartphones with a 6-inch display.

Vivo V7+ Performance, Storage, Processor

Vivo has gone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor on this, and this is the first phone in the Indian market launching with this series. However, in apps like CPU-Z and CPU-X, the processor that is reflected is the Qualcomm 625 one, which is strange. The phone comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB on board storage, which means daily tasks should not be an issue. However we are yet to run our full battery of tests on this device.

Vivo V7+ Selfie Camera and Rear Camera

The highlight of this phone is the 24MP front camera, which has its own LED flash as well. Of course, the question is whether you really need 24MP camera for your selfies, and whether this is really as good as it can get. Nonetheless the selfies are not bad and will make you look extra snatched. For those who want their skin to look even smoother, go ahead and try the Beauty mode. Even a full face of make-up can’t ensure such a flawless complexion.

Smooth skin aside, I don’t mind the portrait mode in the selfie, which blurs the background. It gives a nice effect to photos, and I think the selfies really look good. I’ve yet to play extensively with the rear camera, so more on that in the full review.

Vivo V7+ Battery, Software

Vivo has added a 3,225 mAh battery on this smartphone and the phone has a lot of software level additions for battery optimizations. Qualcomm and vivo are claiming efficient battery life thanks to the 14nm processor. The phone is already on Android Nougat 7.1.2 with the FunTouch OS on top, which is a mish-mash of Android and iOS. The notifications tab is still a drop-down menu from the top, but for instant settings you have to swipe up from the bottom like in iOS to get a Control Centre of sorts.

Vivo V7+ Final Thoughts

Is that 24MP selfie camera good on the V7+? So far I would say a resounding yes, because this will appeal to most selfie buffs. Does everyone need it? Probably not. Is the Full Vision Display good? Yes, but we will see more manufacturers come with this in the future. Also the 720p resolution is underwhelming for the price. No doubt the Vivo V7+ is a different proposition compared to what we’ve seen in the past. But the pricing is definitely on the higher side for what the package offers.

