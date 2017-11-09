Vivo V7+ in ‘Energetic Blue’ colour launched in India, to go on sale from November 15

You can soon buy the Vivo V7+ in a new blue colour option in India. (Image credit: Vivo) You can soon buy the Vivo V7+ in a new blue colour option in India. (Image credit: Vivo)

Vivo is releasing a new colour for its V7+ in India: energetic blue. The brand new colour for the V7+ will be available in the market from November 15. Those interested can pre-book the V7+ exclusively on Amazon India from November 10 to 14. Adding to the already available Champagne Gold and Matte Black colours, users will have the option to pick up the V7+ in a new blue colour option. The smartphone is priced at Rs 21,990 in the Indian market.

The new colour option carries over the same specifications as the original V7+. The device sports a 5.99-inch screen with IPS display and 18:9 aspect ratio. The all-screen phone offers a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. As evident, there’s no fingerprint scanner on the front side of the device. Instead, the scanner has been placed on the rear of the phone. The phone is powered by a 1.8Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which is expandable to 256GB via SD card.

Vivo V7+ runs on Android Nougat 7.1.2, which is topped with Vivo’s preparatory FunTouch OS. Perhaps the key feature of the V7+ is a 24MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, beauty mode, and a moonlight glow selfie flash. The 16MP back camera offers aperture of f/2.0 along with phase-detection auto-focus (PDAF) and LED Flash. The V7+ is backed by a 3225 mAh battery. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, dual-SIM, Bluetooth, and GPS/A-GPS.

“We are excited to bring our V7+ flagship in another stylish ‘Energetic Blue’ colour variant that complements the energetic personality of our young and fashion-conscious consumers. The superior features of V7+ along with the new colour gives consumer more reasons to click perfect selfies and flaunt their phones in style too”, said Kenny Zeng, Chief Marketing Officer, Vivo India

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd