Vivo V7 launch in India today: Expected price, specifications, and more

Vivo V7 is all set to launch in India today, at an event in Gurugram. The launch event kicks off at 1 pm India Standard Time (IST). Vivo V7 is a sister device to the V7+, which is already available in India. Vivo V7+ has a slightly taller 5.99-inch display, but is otherwise identical in nature. Flipkart will sell the V7 as an exclusive device on its e-commerce platform.

Vivo V7 India release comes shortly after the device was launched in Indonesia last week. As mentioned earlier, Vivo V7 is identical to the V7, expect for a smaller display. The 5.7-inch 18:9 display takes up 83 per cent of the front panel, with the slim bezels on the top and bottom of the device. The resolution is a disappointing, 1440 x 720, though, low for a mid-end premium smartphone.

The other big highlight of the V7 is its 24MP front-facing selfie camera with a portrait mode, coupled with a beauty mode, HDR, and a soft LED flash. The rear camera is a 16MP one with f/2.0 aperture and flash. Vivo has been marketing its devices for taking great self-portraits in low-light.

The device is armed with a Snapdragon 450 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. The internal storage is further expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The phone runs on the company’s preparatory Funtouch 3.2 OS, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. Vivo V7 is backed by a 3000mAh battery.

In Indonesia, Vivo V7 is priced at IDR 3,799,000 (or approx Rs 18,300). We can expect the phone to be priced in India at around Rs 19,300, given the fact that the V7+ is priced at Rs 21,990 in the market. More details will be shared at the launch event later today.

