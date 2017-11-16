Vivo V7 India launch set for November 20: Here’s what to expect

Vivo V7 invite suggests a smartphone with bezel-less or FullView display and 18:9 aspect ratio. “Come experience the power of Seven with us,” it reads. Vivo V7 invite suggests a smartphone with bezel-less or FullView display and 18:9 aspect ratio. “Come experience the power of Seven with us,” it reads.

Vivo V7 India launch is set for November 20. The company has already sent out media invites for an event in New Delhi. Vivo V7 features the same specifications as Vivo V7+ smartphone, which was unveiled in India in early September at Rs 21,990. One major difference is that of screen size as the V7 sports a smaller 5.7-inch screen compared to a 5.99-inch in the V7+. Vivo V7 invite suggests a smartphone with bezel-less or FullView display and 18:9 aspect ratio. “Come experience the power of Seven with us,” it reads.

E-commerce site Flipkart has put out teaser for Vivo V7, which will be unveiled at 1PM on November 20.Special pre-book offers include no cost EMI, one-time free screen replacement, exchange offers, free couple movie voucher from BookMyShow, guaranteed Buyback value, cashback on all HDFC credit and debit cards as well as priority delivery. The V7 is expected to hit the shelves later this month.

Meanwhile, Vivo V7 has been announced in Indonesia at IDR 3,799,000 (Rs 18,300 approx). We can expect Vivo V7 to be priced at around the same price in India as well. The phone is available in two colour options – Gold and Matte Black.

In terms of specifications, the V7 gets a 5.7-inch HD+ IPS display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Vivo V7 will likely be powered by the same Octa-core Snapdragon 450 processor that we saw on the V7+. It features 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The phone runs company’s Funtouch OS 3.2, based on Android 7.1 Nougat.

Vivo V7 features a 24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture and Moonlight Glow selfie flash. The rear camera is 16MP with f/2.0 aperture and flash. The battery in V7 is 3,000mAh, slightly smaller than the 3,225mAh found on Vivo V7+. Dimensions of Vivo V7 are 149.3 x 72.8 x 7.9 mm, and it weighs 139 grams. Sensors on the V7 include: Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Digital Compass, Proximity sensor, and Gyroscope. In terms o connectivity, Vivo V7 supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and FM radio.

