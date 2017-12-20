Vivo V7 ‘Energetic Blue’ colour variant launched in India at Rs 18,990

Vivo is releasing the V7 in what it likes to call ‘Energetic Blue’ colour option. (Image credit: Vivo) Vivo is releasing the V7 in what it likes to call ‘Energetic Blue’ colour option. (Image credit: Vivo)

Vivo has launched a new colour variant for the V7 in India. The new ‘Energetic Blue’ is the third colour option released for the V7 in India, and it’s also the most distinctive one. Starting today, you can choose between Champagne Gold, Matte Black, or a new Energetic Blue colour option. At Rs 18,990, Vivo V7 can be purchased through both offline and online stores.

Internal specifications for the ‘Energetic Blue’ colour variant for the V7 will remain the same, featuring a 5.7-inch FullView 18:9 display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and running a Snapdragon 450 processor. Battery capacity is 3000mAh and the phone has 4GB RAM.

The mid-end phone gets a 24MP front snapper with a portrait mode, an advanced beauty mode, HDR, and a soft LED flash. The rear camera is a 16MP one with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. The device also features 32GB internal storage and a microSD card slot (up to 256GB). The phone runs on the company’s preparatory Funtouch 3.2 OS, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat.

In our review, we said the Vivo V7 gets a lot of things right, such as an extra tall display, much sought-after front camera with portrait mode and a battery that promises to last a day. However, like any other device the Vivo V7 isn’t perfect. The phone doesn’t come with a dual-camera setup on the back, and it also lacks a Full HD display. That being said, Vivo V7 is still a great buy at Rs 18,990.

