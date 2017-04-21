Vivo V5s to launch in India on April 27: Here’s all we know so far

Vivo V5s is said to feature the same 5.5-inch screen size, which will be Full HD. The display will have 2.5D glass design on top. Vivo V5s is said to feature the same 5.5-inch screen size, which will be Full HD. The display will have 2.5D glass design on top.

Vivo V5s is set to launch in India on April 27. The smartphone is a minor upgrade to previously unveiled V5 and comes with the same 20MP front camera. Vivo V5s will be unveiled with hashtag #PerfectSelfie. The company has already sent out media invites for the launch event.

Vivo V5s is said to feature the same 5.5-inch screen size, which will be Full HD. The display will have 2.5D glass design on top. Vivo V5s is likely to be powered by the MediaTek MT6750 processor with 4GB of RAM like we saw on V5. Vivo is expected to bump up the storage in V5s to 64GB. Going by the invite, Vivo V5s could launch in matte black colour option as well.

The battery will be 3,000 mAh. The front 20MP camera will have a Sony IMX376 sensor with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. The rear camera is expected to be 13MP with PDAF and f/2.2 aperture, like we saw on V5. Vivo V5s will support two SIM cards and weigh 154 grams.

Vivo dubs V5’s front camera as Moonlight Camera as it makes use of a front-facing flash for taking photos under dimly lighted conditions. The feature will make its way to V5s as well. Vivo V5 has a unibody design and a fingerprint scanner. Vivo V5 runs Android 6.0, and the company’s FunTouch OS overlay. Vivo V5s is expected to come with the same operating system as well.

Read: Vivo V5 review: Ideal smartphone for selfie lovers

Vivo V5 is priced at Rs 17,980 in India. In our review, we said Vivo V5 is an ideal purchase for someone who wants to click a lot of selfies, listen to a lot of music and watch a lot of YouTube videos. The 13 MP rear camera is quite decent, as it takes good photos in both well-lit and low-lit conditions. The autofocus is decently quick for a phone in this price range.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 21, 2017 6:52 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd