Vivo V5s with 20MP front camera launched at Rs 18,990, sale from May 6

Vivo V5s, a minor upgrade to the original V5, has been launched in India at Rs 18,990. The smartphone, which is Flipkart exclusive, will be up for pre-order starting April 27 and the first sale will be conducted on May 6. It comes in two colour options: Matte Black and Crown Gold – with the latter being available from May 20.

With Vivo V5s, company’s focus is on selfie camera which is 20MP with Moonlight flash. In terms of design, the V5s features a metal unibody with 2.5D curved glass on the front. Vivo V5s gets a 5.5-inch HD LCD IPS display with a resolution of 1280×720 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor coupled with 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage space (expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card).

The front camera comes with f/2.0 aperture. The Moonlight flash is supposed to help with better selfies in low-light conditions. The rear camera is 13MP with PDAF and f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone is backed by a battery is 3000 mAh. Vivo V5s runs Android 6.0 with a version of the company’s FunTouch OS overlay. The 4G-enabled smartphone supports two SIM cards. It weigh 154 grams.

The V5s is the third smartphone from Vivo which comes with front camera as it USP. Vivo V5 with 20MP front camera and V5 Plus with dual front camera setup were launched in November and earlier this year respectively. Vivo V5 costs Rs 17,980, while the V5 Plus is priced at Rs 27,980 in India. Vivo also launched a limited edition IPL version of the Vivo V5 Plus at Rs 25,980

In our review, we said the Vivo V5 is ideal for selfie lovers, as the front camera can capture details like texture and contrast, which is something you don’t usually find in front facing cameras on most smartphones.

