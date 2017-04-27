Vivo V5s launch in India today: Here’s how to watch livestream

Vivo V5s smartphone will launch in India today, and it is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 Vivo V5s smartphone will launch in India today, and it is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000

Vivo V5s, another smartphone with a focus on the selfie mania, will launch in India today. Vivo V5s is the third smartphone in the selfie series to launch in India from the company, which stresses on the selfie camera as the USP. Vivo V5 was launched in November last year, and Vivo V5 Plus, was launched earlier this year.

Vivo will have a livestream for this event as well, which will begin at 12.45 pm on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Vivo V5s is being touted as the smartphone for #PerfectSelfie, and will feature the same 20 megapixel camera we saw on the V5 smartphone. In terms of specifications, Vivo V5 is expected to feature a 5.5-inch LCD IPS screen, though whether the resolution will be full HD or HD is not clear. The design of the phone will be the same as other ones from the company, with a 2.5D curved glass on the front and a metal unibody.

The processor is a MediaTek MT6750, which is an octa-core one, coupled with 4GB RAM, and a total of 64GB storage space. The front camera is 20MP with F/2.0 aperture, and an LED flash, which is supposedly to help with better selfies in low-light conditions. The smartphone’s battery is 3000 mAh and the rear camera is 13MP with PDAF and f/2.2 aperture.

With the V5, Vivo has branded the front camera as a “Moonlight Camera” because of the front flash. It will run Android 6.0 with a version of the company’s FunTouch OS overlay.

It will be interesting to see how Vivo prices the new V5s smartphone in India, because the V5 cost Rs 17,980, while the V5 Plus with dual front cameras cost Rs 27,980 in India. Vivo also launched a limited edition IPL version of the Vivo V5 Plus at Rs 25,980.

With the Vivo V5, we had said in our review that this phone is ideal for selfie lovers, as the front camera can capture details like texture and contrast, which is something you don’t usually find in front facing cameras on most smartphones.

April 27, 2017

