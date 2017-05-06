Vivo V5s Flipkart sale today: Here’s what you need to know before buying

Vivo V5s gets ‘Exclusive Super Days’ offers on Flipkart with an extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange and no cost EMI at Rs 2,110 per month. Vivo V5s gets ‘Exclusive Super Days’ offers on Flipkart with an extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange and no cost EMI at Rs 2,110 per month.

Vivo V5s is up for its first sale on Flipkart. The smartphone gets ‘Exclusive Super Days’ offers on the e-commerce platform with an extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange and no cost EMI at Rs 2,110 per month. Vivo V5s is a slightly updated variant of the original V5 smartphones. It is priced at Rs 18,990 and comes in two colour options – Matte Black and Crown Gold – with the latter being available from May 20.

Vivo V5s features a 20MP front camera with Moonlight flash, which is also the highlight of the phone. The selfie camera in V5s comes with f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera is 13MP with PDAF and f/2.2 aperture. Vivo V5s runs Android 6.0 with a version of the company’s FunTouch OS overlay.

Vivo V5s gets a metal unibody with 2.5D curved glass on the front. It comes with a 5.5-inch HD LCD IPS display with a resolution of 1280×720 pixels. Powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor, V5s packs 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space (expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card). Vivo V5s is backed by a battery is 3000 mAh.

In our first impressions we said Vivo V5s seems to be an expensive option at Rs 18,990. Of course, the phone looks attractive and front camera produces bright and detailed pictures.

Read: Vivo V5s first impressions: Another selfie smartphone is here

Vivo V5s is the third smartphone from the company which comes with front camera as its USP. Vivo V5 with 20MP front camera and V5 Plus with dual front camera setup were launched in November and earlier this year respectively.

