Vivo V5s first impressions: Selfies are the focal point, again

Vivo V5s has been launched in India, and here’s our first impression of the smartphone. Vivo V5s has been launched in India, and here’s our first impression of the smartphone.

Vivo’s mid-range smartphone V5 is getting an improved version. At the event in Delhi today, the Chinese smartphone company launched the V5s, a phone designed to deliver superior camera capabilities and specifically built to ensure your selfies are of a higher quality.

But how does the new mid range smartphone from Vivo shape up? We got an early look at the device a day before the launch, and here’s what our first impression of the Vivo V5s.

Design, Display

The V5s is the latest addition to the company’s V5 series, which already includes the popular V5 Plus and V5. But I’d say the new V5s is closer to the V5 Plus. It is almost identical in appearance, with the metal construction and the antenna gaps at the back stretching towards the top and bottom edges.

Yes, the phone does look a lot like the iPhone 7. Plenty of other smartphones look a lot like the iPhone; the list is rather long I’d say. The V5s is yet another iPhone clone! But it doesn’t really matter to users, as I believe not many people will care about it. Vivo V5s feels solid, comfortable to use with one hand. I’ve got the Matte Black variant of the phone to test and yes, it does look pleasing to eyes.

Vivo V5s sports a 5.5-inch HD resolution display. Vivo V5s sports a 5.5-inch HD resolution display.

In 2017, a 720p resolution might seem low for a 5.5-inch display, but I find that it’s good enough. The display is incredibly detailed and smooth. I didn’t have the opportunity to test the display with different sources of content, but everything I’ve seen so far looks good on the HD display.

Software, Processor

Launching on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the V5s is dominated with Vivo’s own FunTouch OS. This is rather a complex UI than stock Android. To be honest, the UI has a steep learning curve for those who have never owned a Vivo device. However I won’t jump to any conclusions just now. I’ll be sharing my full thoughts on the FunTouch OS in my review.

V5s is dominated with Vivo’s own FunTouch OS. V5s is dominated with Vivo’s own FunTouch OS.

Under the hood is a 1.5Ghz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The hardware isn’t quite exciting, which is a bit of a surprise for a handset that’s priced significantly higher than the likes of Moto G5 Plus and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. But from my experience, it did not show any traces of sluggishness. Again, we’ll put that to the test when we have the opportunity to spend more time with the device.

Vivo V5s has a 13MP rear camera with LED flash. Vivo V5s has a 13MP rear camera with LED flash.

Camera

On the front, there’s a 20-megapixel camera, which Vivo boasts is perfect for taking selfies. I’ve not a selfie fan, but so far the results are bright and detailed, which I suppose is what one wants in a selfie at the end of the day. The company boasts it has added a front-facing flash that helps the selfie camera to capture better images in low lighting conditions, and I’ll have to test this out in my review. The rear is a 13-megapixel camera, alongside an LED flash.

Final Thoughts

At Rs 18,990, Vivo V5s seems to be an expensive option in my opinion. Having said that, the phone looks attractive as long as you’re ready to accept the V5s as an iPhone 7 clone. This is just a quick glimpse of Vivo V5s, a device that’s pitched as the ultimate selfie smartphone. Is it enough to stand out in a crowded market? We’ll find out all that in our review.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 27, 2017 2:34 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd