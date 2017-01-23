Vivo V5 Plus with dual-selfie camera to launch in India today

Vivo V5 Plus with dual-selfie camera will launch in India today, at a price of Rs 27,980. Vivo V5 Plus with dual-selfie camera will launch in India today, at a price of Rs 27,980.

Vivo’s selfie-focused V5 Plus smartphone, is going to officially launch in India today, though the phone has been up for pre-order. According to pre-order links from Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, the Vivo V5 Plus will be priced at Rs 27,980. We’ll have to wait and see if this pricing is confirmed by the company as well.

In terms of specifications, Vivo V5 Plus sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2Ghz coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU. The phone comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable to 256GB via microSD, using SIM 2 slot).

The camera is the highlight of the Vivo V5 Plus, in this case the focus is on the front camera which has a dual lens system. Vivo V5 Plus comes with a 16MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection auto-focus and LED flash. The selfie camera includes a 20MP lens coupled with an 8MP lens and the aperture is f/2.0 aperture. The selfie camera has a bokeh style mode, which allows for portrait pictures to be taken, similar to the iPhone 7 Plus, except this takes place on the front camera.

Vivo V5 Plus runs Funtouch OS 3.0 on top of Android Marshmallow. The battery is 3160 mAh and the phone weighs 158g; dimensions of the Vivo V5 Plus phone are 152.6 x 74 x 7.3 mm. The smartphone supports 4G LTE connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS as well.

Vivo had earlier launched the V5 smartphone in India at a price of Rs Rs 17,980. The phone has a 5.5-inch HD display, 1.5 GHz Octa Core MediaTek MT6750 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal (up to 128GB). Vivo V5 sports a 20MP front camera and 13MP rear camera with a 3,000 mAh battery and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS.

