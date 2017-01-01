Vivo V5 Plus with dual-selfie camera to launch in India on January 23

Vivo V5 Plus smartphone will launch in India on January 23. Vivo V5 Plus smartphone will launch in India on January 23.

Vivo is getting ready to launch the Vivo V5 Plus smartphone in India. The company has sent out press invites for an event on January 23, which clearly says the V5 Plus is coming next. Vivo launched the V5 in India in November 2016, and the V5 Plus is a different version of the phone. Vivo’s V5 series is all about the selfie camera and the new V5 Plus will likely sport a dual-front camera.

The V5 smartphone was positioned as a selfie-centric smartphone in the mid-range segment, which competes against devices like Gionee S6s, Oppo F1s. Vivo had teased V5 Plus at the launch of the earlier phone, and had confirmed the Plus version will sport a dual front camera set-up.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo V5 features a 20MP front facing camera, which claims to shoot excellent selfies, even in low-lit conditions. The V5 also comes with a front-facing flash where the LED light illuminates the faces in the selfie when there is little or no surrounding light. The rear camera is 13MP with LED flash as well.

Vivo V5 has a 5.5-inch HD display, a 1.5GHz octa core MediaTek MT6750 processor, 4GB of RAM and a 3,000 mAh battery. The total storage is 32GB, expandable up to 128 GB. The device has 2.5D glass overlay on the display, and sports a unibody form factor and a fingerprint scanner. Vivo V5 runs on Android 6.0, with the company’s FunTouch OS on top.

We’ll have to wait and see what are the final specifications of the Vivo V5 Plus, when it is launched on January 23. Vivo V5 was priced at Rs 17,980; the new phone with its dual-front camera could be priced higher than this.

