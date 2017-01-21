Vivo V5 Plus reportedly available on pre-order at Rs 27,980 before official launch

Vivo V5 Plus is powered by a 2GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor Vivo V5 Plus is powered by a 2GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo recently launched its selfie-focused V5 Plus smartphone in China. The phone is slated for its India debut on January 23, but it is reportedly available for pre-orders according to Mahesh Telecom as written on their Twitter feed. The phone can be purchased at Rs 27,980.

Mahesh Telecom is an offline retailer based out of Mumbai. It is offering the Vivo V5 Plus at Rs 27,980 and is also offering a VR box along with the device. This offer comes ahead of the phone’s official launch in India, and even before the official pricing of the device is known.

Vivo V5 Plus was officially launched by the company earlier this week, along with a budget version of the device called the V5 Lite. V5 Plus is a dual SIM 4G LTE capable smartphone which features a dual-front camera design for the selfie lovers.

Vivo V5 Plus comes with a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by a 2GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage (expandable to 256GB via microSD, using SIM 2 slot).

New launch Pre -Book the new #Vivo #V5Plus & Get complimentary VR box- MOP Rs.27980/- only http://t.co/rGhBqGEdMc — Mahesh Telecom (@MAHESHTELECOM) January 20, 2017

V5 Plus comes with a 16MP rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture, phase detection auto-focus and LED flash. The front of the device sports a dual 20MP + 8MP setup with an f/2.0 aperture. The phone is running Funtouch OS 3.0 and is backed by a 3160 mAh non-removable battery. It weighs 158g and its dimensions are 152.6 x 74 x 7.3mm.

The pre-booking link shared by Mahesh Telecom isn’t working for us at the moment.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd