Vivo V5 Plus matte black colour option launched: Key specifications and price

Vivo is celebrating ten years of Indian Premier League (IPL) with the launch of its limited edition V5 Plus smartphone Matte black colour variant. Specifications of the limited edition smartphone will remain the same as the original V5Plus, except it will have ‘VIVOIPL’ logo engraved at the back.

“We are very proud to be introducing the beautiful VIVOIPL limited edition V5 Plus phones on the 10th anniversary of the IPL. The idea behind the launch of limited edition phone was to offer our consumers with not just the phone but an experience they can cherish for a life time,” Vivek Zhang, CMO, Vivo India, said.

Vivo V5 Plus in Matte black colour option will be available on Flipkart, modern trade outlets and Vivo exclusive stores starting from April 10. Until now, the smartphone was only available in gold colour variant.

Vivo V5 Plus costs Rs 27,980. The highlight of the smartphone is its front camera which has a dual lens system. It features a 20MP lens coupled with an 8MP lens on the front with f/2.0 aperture. The selfie camera has a bokeh style mode, which allows for portrait pictures to be taken, similar to the iPhone 7 Plus. There’s a 16MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection auto-focus and LED flash.

Vivo V5 Plus sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by an 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU. The phone comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. Vivo V5 Plus runs Funtouch OS 3.0 on top of Android Marshmallow. The battery is 3160 mAh. It supports 4G LTE connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS.

