Vivo V5 Plus leaked ahead of launch, to feature dual selfie cameras

A new smartphone from Vivo has been leaked, and it appears to be an enhanced version of the V5. Apparently, the V5 Plus is already made available for pre-order through a Malaysian retailer DirtectD. Specifications for the smartphone have been revealed in the listing, while also hinting at the key features of the V5 Plus.

From what we can see from the listing, the V5 Plus will likely to come with a dual-camera setup on the front, similar to that of Lenovo Vibe S1. While the Vibe S1 which was released last year in India and came with two shooters: 8MP primary camera with BSI sensor and f/2.2 aperture, while the secondary 2MP camera for analysing the depth of field; Vivo V5 Plus, on the other hand, will feature an 8MP camera and a 20MP camera with a ‘moonlight’ flash. The two cameras will offer more depth-of-field, creating a blurred effect in the background, when you take a selfie.

The listing confirms the full hardware of the soon-to-be-launched smartphone. The phone seems to be a mid-ranger, boasting a 5.5-inch Full HD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal memory, microSD support ( up to 256GB), a 16MP rear-facing camera, and a 3,160mAh battery. Sadly it will run Android 6.0 Marshmallow, instead of the latest Android Nougat. In addition, the V5 Plus, as per the listing, costs RM 1799 ( or approx Rs 27,447).

There have been rumours in the past that Vivo might be preparing to launch a boosted model of the V5. In fact, Vivo has already started sending press invites for the launch of the V5 Plus, without mentioning the name of the purported handset.

The launch is scheduled to happen in India on January 23, the same day when Huawei prepares to release the Honor 6X with dual rear-cameras.

