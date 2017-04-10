Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition to be available on Flipkart for Rs 25,990

The limited edition smartphone has a Matte Black finish and sports an 18-carat VIVO IPL logo engraved at the back. The limited edition smartphone has a Matte Black finish and sports an 18-carat VIVO IPL logo engraved at the back.

Starting today, Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition smartphone will be made available in India for Rs. 25,990. Chinese smartphone maker has partnered with Flipkart for online sales of the phone and it is going to be an exclusive partnership with the e-commerce player. At the same time, the limited edition phone will be available through retail stores and Vivo-exclusive stores.

Vivo launched its limited edition version of the V5 Plus on April 4, a day before India Premier League opening. The device is a bit different from the standard model when it comes to the design, as it has a new Matte Black finish and sports an 18-carat VIVO IPL logo engraved at the back. Otherwise, the V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition has the same hardware as the regular Vivo V5 Plus. The latter model was launched in India in January at Rs. 27,980.

Also read: Apple’s special edition red iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus to be available in India soon

Spec-wise, the V5 Plus offers a 5.5- inch FHD (1080×1920 pixels) display and is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB of non-expandable storage. The phone is backed by a 3055mAh battery and runs on the company’s Funtouch OS 3.0, based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

The camera is the highlight of the Vivo V5 Plus, as the main focus is on the front camera which has a dual lens system. The phone features a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) and LED flash. The selfie camera includes a 20-megapixel shooter coupled with an 8-megapixel lens and the aperture is f/2.0 aperture.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd