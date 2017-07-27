Vivo V5 Plus gets price cut in India, now available for Rs 22,990

Vivo V5 Plus can be purchased for Rs 22,990 on Flipkart, down from Rs 27,980. Vivo V5 Plus can be purchased for Rs 22,990 on Flipkart, down from Rs 27,980.

Vivo V5 Plus has received a price cut in India. Earlier the smartphone used to cost Rs 27,980, but now it can be purchased for Rs 22,990 on Flipkart. Vivo V5 Plus is available in two colour options: Matte Black and Gold. It is not clear, however, whether the price drop is intended to be temporary or permanent.

Speaking of its specifications, Vivo V5 Plus sports a 5.5- inch FHD with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of non-expandable storage. The phone is backed by a 3055mAh battery, which should easily last a day on a single charge. The phone runs on the company’s Funtouch OS 3.0, based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

The most interesting part of the phone is the dual front-facing cameras. One of them is a 20-megapixel shooter, which takes photos and other is an 8-megapixel camera that collects dept data. Together, these two cameras will let you take “bokeh:” selfies – like the iPhone 7 Plus and OnePlus 5 – but on the front, of course. There is a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) and LED flash. In our review of Vivo V5 Plus, we found the dual front-facing cameras performed resonably well, and the primary shooter managed to capture good shots in broad daylight.

Vivo places a fingerprint scanner embedded into the home button below the display. It also comes with 4G LTE and dual-SIM support, as well as connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS with A-GPS. Design-wise, Vivo V5 Plus has a unibody metal design and is about 7.3mm.

Of late, Vivo has been making its presence strong in the Indian smartphone market. In general, Vivo now ranks among the top five smartphone brands in the country. According to latest figures from market research firm Canalys, Vivo held third in the Indian smartphone market in Q2 with total shipments exceeding 3.4 million units.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd