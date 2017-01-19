Vivo V5 Lite launched in China with 16MP front camera, 3000 mAh battery

Vivo V5 Lite is powered by an Octa-core processor and comes with 3GB of RAM, along with 32GB of internal storage Vivo V5 Lite is powered by an Octa-core processor and comes with 3GB of RAM, along with 32GB of internal storage

Chinese multinational, Vivo just a few days before the launch of its V5 Plus in India has taken the wraps off the V5 Lite – the third member of the V5 family. Vivo V5 Lite will be the cheapest of the three devices even though the price of the smartphone hasn’t been announced yet. V5 Lite is a 4G LTE capable hybrid SIM device that can support one Micro SIM + 1 Nano SIM (or 1 microSD card).

Vivo V5 Lite comes with a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution. It is powered by an Octa-core processor and comes with 3GB of RAM, along with 32GB of internal storage (expandable to 128GB via microSD). The phone comes with 13MP rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture, while the front of the unit sports a 16MP shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

Vivo V5 is backed by a 3000 mAh battery and comes in two colours – Rose Gold and Crown Gold. The phone is running Funtouch OS 3.0 that is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The device weighs 155g and its dimensions are 153.8 x 75.5 x 7.6mm.

On the connectivity front, V5 Lite supports Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi and USB 2.0. In addition the phone supports GPS, FM radio and OTG. Sensors on the device include an E-compass, Accelerometer, Proximity sensor and an Ambient light sensor.

Even though the V5 Lite does not support a dual-front camera setup like the V5 Plus, but the higher resolution camera sensor on the front clearly indicates the continued focus Vivo has on people who take a lot of selfies.

It is not known when or if the V5 Lite will be coming to India. On the other hand, Vivo V5 Plus will be launching in India on January 23. The V5 Plus is a selfie-centric phone and is expected to be in the mid-range segment, competing against the likes of the Oppo F1s and Gionee S6s.

