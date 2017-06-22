Vivo to launch on-screen fingerprint sensor smartphone before Apple, Samsung on June 28?

Is Vivo ready with world’s first in-display fingerprint sensor smartphone? Is Vivo ready with world’s first in-display fingerprint sensor smartphone?

Vivo might be all set to launch world’s first smartphone with an on-screen fingerprint sensor. Chinese smartphone company rolled out a teaser for upcoming Mobile World Congress, Shanghai suggesting that it is set to beat both Apple and Samsung by announcing the first smartphone with a fingerprint sensor embedded in the screen.

The 2017 Mobile World Congress China is scheduled to take place on June 28 in Shanghai. The teaser image mentions a tagline “Unlock the Future” with what appears to be a fingerprint pattern dug into a 3D plane, suggesting screen-embedded fingerprint sensor.

Vivo India shared teaser image on its Twitter account on Wednesday noting, “We are thrilled to be launching a new solution in just a few days at Shanghai #MWC2017. Let’s unlock the future together! #VivoMWC2017.”

While nothing is known about this new Vivo smartphone as of now, but few reports suggest that the device in question is Vivo’s upcoming X9 Plus smartphone. Rumours suggest that the Vivo X9 Plus will have an optical fingerprint sensor embedded in the display.

Last week only, there was an alleged video online showcasing on-screen fingerprint sensing technology by Vivo. The four-second video showed a user unlocking the phone by simply long pressing on the screen. The handset also included dual rear camera setup. Although, the authenticity of the video couldn’t be established.

We are thrilled to be launching a new solution in just a few days at Shanghai #MWC2017. Let’s unlock the future together! #VivoMWC2017 pic.twitter.com/U2MQKrU6Uo — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 21, 2017

Up until now, the tech world was only hearing about major tech giants trying their hand in embedded optical fingerprint sensor technology for upcoming flagship smartphones. Samsung is said to be working on Galaxy Note 8 with an on-screen fingerprint sensor, while the Cupertino giant Apple might also be on the same path with upcoming iPhone 8. Having said that, if Vivo announces its smartphone with embedded fingerprint tech on June 28, then it for sure will roll everyone’s eyes for the company.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd