Vivo NEX with bezel-less display, hidden selfie camera leaked in full video

Chinese handset maker Vivo could be inching closer to a launch of the all-new Vivo NEX soon. In addition to numerous leaks and rumours from the past, the handset has now been leaked in a full video this time around. The video uploaded on a popular Chinese video channel called Unicorn Show goes on to compare Vivo NEX’s screen with that of Apple iPhone X. The video also reveals Vivo NEX’s bezel-less screen and hidden selfie camera. In order to recall, Vivo had offered the glimpse of its prototype called Vivo APEX at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 earlier this year. The handset was promised to go official sometime this year.

In fact, Vivo has a launch event lined up in Shanghai on June 12. Thanks to a recent video leak, The upcoming Vivo smartphone is likely to feature a bezel-less display, which could result in 91% screen-to-body-ratio. The bottom half of the screen features an in-display fingerprint scanner. But the biggest attraction has to be a retractable selfie camera. Right ahead of the launch, the handset is being rumoured to be unveiled in three variants.

Per Chinese 3C certification website, Vivo NEX’s three variants may fall under the following moniker: Vivo NEX, Vivo Nex A and Vivo Nex S. The base variant could sport Mi Mix 2 like selfie camera placement and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. It is also said to feature 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The premium variant, however, could sport Snapdragon 845 SoC accompanied by 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Previously, there were reports that the high-end variant may carry a for a price tag of 6,988 Yuan (around Rs 73,200). The base variant, on the other hand, may be priced cheaper at 4,998 Yuan (around Rs 52,300). According to leaked specifications, Vivo Nex could sport a 5.99-inch 18:9 display. The phone is expected with an 8MP front-facing camera with AI features. But again, these are all rumours at this point, so they need to be taken with a pinch of salt.

