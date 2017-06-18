Vivo could launch smartphone with on-screen fingerprint scanner: Report

Vivo may release a smartphone featuring a fingerprint scanner embedded under the display in the coming months. (Image of Vivo V5s for representation) Vivo may release a smartphone featuring a fingerprint scanner embedded under the display in the coming months. (Image of Vivo V5s for representation)

Vivo may release a smartphone featuring a fingerprint scanner embedded under the display. First discovered by Android Authority, a post on the Chinese social working site Weibo from industry analyst Jiutang Pan shows a video of a working prototype being unlocked through on-screen fingerprint scanner. The launch is slated to happen in the coming months, according to the analyst.

Pan says Vivo will be the first smartphone OEM to bring a phone with this feature, but the launch would be exclusive to the Chinese market. The analyst also revealed that Apple could be the first non-Chinese manufacturer to offer a similar feature on the iPhone 8.

As for Samsung, the South Korean company had tried to incorporate an optical fingerprint scanner in the Galaxy S8’s screen but it failed to execute properly. A report from South Korea’s The Investor in March revealed that both Samsung and its partner Synaptics were unable to develop the technology on time. Which is probably the reason why the Galaxy S8 doesn’t have an optical fingerprint scanner. Evidently Samsung still hasn’t managed to find out a solution to add an in-display fingerprint sensor into the smartphone. Reports from South Korean media suggest the Galaxy Note 8, which Samsung plans to launch at the IFA trade show in Berlin this year, won’t have an on-screen fingerprint reader.

Apart from Vivo – two other Chinese smartphone makers are planning to add in-display fingerprint scanners into their upcoming flagship smartphones. Both Huawei and Xiaomi are working on this technology. In fact Huawei’s P11, which is rumoured to arrive early next year, will have an in-display fingerprint scanner into the phone’s display.

In a short span of time, Vivo has risen to the top of the smartphone market, not just in China but in India as well. According to International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker for Q1 2017, Vivo climbed to fifth position with a market share of 10. 5 per cent. While Samsung continue to rule the smartphone market in India, Vivo’s strong position shows how the company came out of nowhere to take fifth spot.

