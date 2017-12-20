Vivo Carnival on Amazon India from Dec 20: Top deals on V7, V5s and more mobiles

Vivo Carnival will be held on Amazon India from December 20 to December 22. Vivo Carnival will be held on Amazon India from December 20 to December 22.

People will get up to Rs 6,000 off on purchase of Vivo smartphones. Other deals include exchange offers as well as no cost EMI. Vivo smartphones including the V5s, V7, V7+, V5 Plus, Y66, Y53, Y69, and Y55s are listed for discounts, other offers.

Amazon is giving five per cent cashback to people who buy Vivo smartphones using Amazon Pay. Users will get free couple movie vouchers from BookMyShow. Additionally, phones can be bought at up to Rs 3,000 off on exchange.

Vivo V5s will be available at Rs 15,990 instead of Rs 18,990 during the sale period. Extra Rs 2,000 off can also be availed. The focus with V5s is it’s 20MP selfie camera with Moonlight flash. In terms of specifications, it gets a 5.5-inch HD display and runs company’s FunTouch OS based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Vivo V5s is powered by MediaTek MT6750 processor coupled with 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage space, expandable up to 265GB via a microSD card. The rear camera is 13MP with PDAF and f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone is backed by a battery is 3000 mAh.

Vivo V7 users get one-time screen replacement, along with extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange. The V7 can be bought in Energetic Blue or Matte Black colour options. Vivo V7 is the latest smartphone from the company and it packs a 5.7-inch Full Vision display. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, it features 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The rear camera is 16MP, while there’s a 24MP selfie shooter.

Vivo V7+ ships with the same specifications as V7, expect for one difference – the display. Vivo V7 sports a bigger 5.99-inch screen. People who buy Vivo V7+ will get extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange. The smartphone is priced at Rs 21,990.

Vivo V5 Plus is available at Rs 19,990, down from Rs 25,990. The Y66 smartphone can be bought at Rs 12,990 instead of Rs 14,990. Users will get extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange of the two devices. Vivo Y69 is listed for Rs 14,990 and the Y53 is available at Rs 8,990 instead of Rs 9,990. Phones can be bought at extra Rs 1,500 off on exchange. Vivo Y55s can be bought at Rs 12,490, down from its original price of Rs 11,990. Users will get an extra Rs 1,00 off on exchange.

