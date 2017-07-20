Vivo Campus Carnival on Amazon India: Deals on Vivo V5s, V5 Plus, and more

Vivo Campus Carnival has been announced by the company, and it will take place on Amazon India from July 20 to July 22. Vivo Campus Carnival has been announced by the company, and it will take place on Amazon India from July 20 to July 22.

Vivo Campus Carnival has been announced by the company, and it will take place on Amazon India from July 20 to July 22. Vivo V5s blue colour variant is up for grabs as well at Rs 17,990. The highlight of Vivo V5s is its 20MP front camera with Moonlight flash. Rest of the specifications of the blue colour variant remain the same as the original Vivo V5s.

The V5s comes with a 5.5-inch HD LCD IPS display, an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage space (expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card). It features a metal unibody design with 2.5D curved glass on the front. The rear camera is 13MP with PDAF and f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone is backed by a battery is 3000 mAh.

In our review, we said Vivo V5s is a sleek looking device that looks and feels premium. The phone’s best feature are the cameras, especially the front-facing 20MP shooter.

Users who buy a Vivo smartphone from Cloudtail India will get additional offers worth Rs 5000. GoIbibo is offering hotel voucher worth Rs 2000, and BookMyShow will give out movie vouchers worth Rs 500. Plus users will get additional 75GB data from Reliance Jio. Several exchange offers are listed on the e-commerce site as well, and users can buy Vivo smartphones at no cost EMI. Here’s a look at all the Vivo Campus Carnival deals:

Vivo V5 Plus will be available at Rs 25,990, instead of Rs 27,980. The smartphone gets Rs 1990 off. Vivo Y66 can be bought at Rs 13,990. The Y66 is originally priced at Rs 14,990. Both the devices get an additional Rs 1500 over regular exchange value.

Vivo V5 Plus is a selfie-focused smartphone that comes with a dual front camera setup (20MP+8MP) with f/2.0 aperture. It comes with bokeh style mode as well. The primary camera is 16MP with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection auto-focus and LED flash.

Vivo V5 Plus gets a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS LCD display. It is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2Ghz coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU. The phone comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. The V5 Plus runs Funtouch OS 3.0 on top of Android Marshmallow. The battery is 3160 mAh.

Vivo Y66 features a 5.5 LCD IPS HD display, and is powered by a 64-bit octa-core processor. The phone packs 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space (expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card). The Y66 is backed by a 3000 mAh battery. It has a 16MP front camera with Moonlight Selfie and f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone sports a 13MP on the back with f/2.2 aperture and rear flash.

Vivo Y55s and the Y53 get an additional Rs 1000 over regular exchange value. The smartphones are priced at Rs 12,490 and Rs 9,990 respectively.

Vivo Y55s sports a 5.2-inch HD TFT display with 2.5D glass coating on top. It is powered by a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Quad-core processor with Adreno 306 GPU. It comes with 3GB RAM and 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 256GB via a microSd card). The dual SIM device gets a 13MP primary camera with auto focus, LED flash, face detection, and HDR. The front camera is 5MP. The Y55s is backed by a 2,730mAH battery.

Vivo Y53 gets a 5-inch capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 960 x 540 pixels. The rear camera is 8MP with face beauty, videos, panorama, and HDR. It features a 5MP front-facing camera. The smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It comes with a Quad-core MSM8917 processor clocked at 1.4GHz, with Adreno 308 GPU. There’s 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory, which is expandable up to 256GB. The dual SIM smartphone packs a 2,500 mAH battery.

