MWC 2018: Vivo ‘Apex’ concept smartphone with 98% screen-to-body ratio, retracting selfie camera showcased

Vivo ‘Apex’ FullView concept phone has a ‘half-screen’ fingerprint scanner and a retracting selfie camera. (Image credit: Vivo) Vivo ‘Apex’ FullView concept phone has a ‘half-screen’ fingerprint scanner and a retracting selfie camera. (Image credit: Vivo)

Vivo has taken the wraps off a concept smartphone at the MWC 2018, which the company claims to have a screen-to-body ratio of 98 per cent. The Chinese company is showing off the Apex FullView concept smartphone, which takes the idea of bezel-less phones to the next level.

Vivo says its FullView display technology is the result of new engineering breakthroughs in camera, speaker, and sensor elements. To achieve an incredible 98 per cent screen-to-body ratio, Vivo has opted for an OLED panel for the display. The concept device features the thinnest bezels ever seen on a smartphone. The top and side bezels measure only 1.8mm while the bottom bezel is 4.3mm. But there’s more: Vivo has removed the integrated speaker into the front of the display and instead the screen acts as a speaker. This has been achieved through what the company calls the Screen SoundCasting technology. Vivo also included a DAC and three amplifiers inside.

Vivo recently launched the X20 Plus UD with an in-display fingerprint scanner, making it the first commercially available device with such feature. With the Apex FullView concept phone, the latest feature allows users to place their fingers anywhere on the bottom half of the screen to unlock the handset. The front-facing camera had to be shifted to a new position to implement a FullView display. An 8MP front-facing camera rises out of the top of the phone in 0.8 seconds when required before retracting after use.

Vivo hasn’t provided any details on the availability of the Apex FullView smartphone, or how much it will cost. For now we know, Vivo Apex FullView may never see the light of the day.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd