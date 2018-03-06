Vivo Apex with Snapdragon 845 SoC, retracting selfie camera launched in China

Vivo’s Apex concept smartphone got a lot of attention for its edge-to-edge display and in-display fingerprint scanner. Vivo’s Apex concept smartphone got a lot of attention for its edge-to-edge display and in-display fingerprint scanner.

After showcasing the Apex concept smartphone at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last week, the company has made the premium phone official in China. At an event held in its home market, Vivo said it will mass produce the flagship smartphone in the middle of the year.

Though the Chinese company is yet to disclose many details about the device, including RAM, storage, front and rear camera configurations and battery. However, the company did mention that the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor. There’s no confirmation on the pricing and availability of the Apex smartphone at this point.

Vivo’s Apex concept smartphone got a lot of attention for its edge-to-edge display and in-display fingerprint scanner. In fact, many called the Apex smartphone as the most innovative smartphone at the MWC 2018. The Vivo Apex is nothing short of fantasy and could be hailed as the company’s best-designed smartphone till date. Unlike the iPhone X which has a controversial “notch” above the display, the Apex is practically a bezel-less smartphone. The top and side bezels measure only 1.8mm while the bottom bezel is 4.3mm.

The 5.99-inch OLED display offers a screen-to-body ratio of 98 per cent. To achieve a FullView display, Vivo has added the ambient and proximity sensors under the display. Plus, Vivo has also removed the integrated speaker into the front of the display and instead the screen acts as a speaker. This has been achieved through what the company calls the Screen SoundCasting technology. Vivo also included a DAC and three amplifiers inside.

Unlike the Vivo X20 Plus UD which came with the under-display fingerprint scanner at one spot on the bottom of the screen, the in-display fingerprint scanner on the Apex is placed on the bottom half of the screen to unlock the handset. Users can place their fingers anywhere on the bottom half of the screen to unlock the device.

Perhaps the highlight of the Vivo Apex smartphone is the positioning of the front-facing camera. An 8MP front-facing camera rises out of the top of the phone in 0.8 seconds when required before retracting after use. The Vivo Apex also comes with a HiFi audio chipset and the latest Snapdragon 845 processor. The back of the phone houses a dual-camera system.

