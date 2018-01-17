Video: Here’s a close look at Sony Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra

Sony Xperia XA2, Xperia XA2 Ultra selfie smartphones were announced by the company at CES 2018 earlier this month. Sony Xperia XA2 phones come with a 23MP rear camera sensor. The smartphones have a borderless design with thin bezels on the top and bottom. Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra gets 16MP + 8MP dual front cameras with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) on the 16MP sensor. The Xperia XA2 Ultra and Xperia XA2 run Android 8.0 Oreo.

Both the Sony Xperia XA2, Xperia XA2 Ultra smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor. The rear camera on the two phones support 4K movie recording, and 120fps slow motion video capture. Sony Xperia XA2 has a 5.2-inch Full HD display, while Xperia XA2 Ultra has a 6-inch Full HD screen.

Sony has ditched the fingerprint scanner on the power button, and the devices now ship with a rear fingerprint sensor. Battery on the Xperia XA2 is 3,300 mAh, while the larger-screened variant has a bigger 3,580 mAh battery. Both the phones come with Quick charging support.

Sony Xperia XA2, Xperia XA2 Ultra smartphones sport an aluminum body design, and come in Single SIM and Dual SIM variants. Colour options for Xperia XA2 are: Silver, Black, Blue and Pink. Xperia XA2 Ultra will be available in Silver, Black, Blue and Gold colour variants.

Sony also launched the L2 smartphone, which features an 8MP front camera with 120-degree wide-angle support. Other features include a 5.5-inch HD display, 3,300 mAh battery, and a 13MP rear camera. This will come in Black, Gold and Pink colour options.

