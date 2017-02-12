Valentine’s Day: Motorola announces deals on Moto Z, Moto M and other smartphones

Motorola has announced its Valentine’s Day offers with its #MoveOnToAMoto campaign. Motorola has announced its Valentine’s Day offers with its #MoveOnToAMoto campaign.

Motorola has announced its Valentine’s Day offers with its #MoveOnToAMoto campaign. Moto is offering free couple PVR gift cards to lucky customers who buy Moto smartphones between February 7 to February 14 from Flipkart, Amazon or a retail store. Users need to send their invoice copy to Moto on company’s Facebook page to win free tickets. The offer is applicable on the purchase of Moto Z, Moto Z Play, Moto MODs, Moto M, Moto G4 play, Moto E3 Power and Moto X Force.

Moto Z, Z Play, MODs

Moto Z has a 5.5-inch Quad HD AMOLED with 2560×1440 pixels. It is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chipset coupled with an Adreno 530 GPU. The phone is running on 4GB RAM and comes with either 32GB or 64GB internal storage (expandable to 256GB).

Moto Z comes with a 13MP primary camera with laser autofocus, optical image stabilisation (OIS) and dual-LED flash, along with a 5MP front shooter with LED flash. The phone is backed by 2600 mAh that supports fast charging. The company claims 24 hours of battery life for the device.

Moto Z Play on the other hand is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset, coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU. The phone is backed by 3GB RAM and comes with 32GB storage.

The phone comes with a 5.5-inch FHD Super AMOLED display and has a 16MP primary shooter with dual-LED flash, along with a 5MP front shooter. The phone comes with a 3,510 mAh non-removable battery. The company claims that the phone has 45 hours of battery life.

Moto Z has been priced at Rs 39,999 and Moto Z PLay at Rs 24,999. Both phones run Android Marshmallow out of the box.

The Moto Mods, little modules that add more more to the phone in the form of battery life, a zoom camera or projection. There’s JBL SoundBoost Speaker, Hasselblad True Zoom Camera, Instashare Projector as well as Incipio offGRIDtm Power Pack.

Moto M

Moto M features a 5.5-inch FHD (1920×1080) with 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by an octa-core processor (MediaTek), and comes in two variants: 3GB RAM/32GB internal memory and 4GB RAM/64GB internal memory. The smartphone is expandable, up to 128GB.

The rear camera is 16MP with f/2.0 aperture, dual tone flash and PDAF support, the front camera is 8MP and the phone has a 3,050 mAh battery with Turbo Charging support. It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box with Dolby Audio support, and is also water and dust resistant. The smartphone is priced at Rs 15,999.

Moto G4 Play

Moto G4 Play is a budget friendly version of the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus that costs Rs 8,999. In terms of specifications, Moto G4 Play has a 5-inch full HD display. Moto G4 Play has a Snapdragon 410 quad-core processor, Adreno 306 GPU, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage (expandable to 128GB via microSD).

It comes with an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. The front camera supports Display Flash. It runs the Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS and has a 2,800 mAh battery. This one has a water repellent nano-coating, supports 4G, Bluetooth version 4.1 LE and WiFi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz).

Moto E3 Power

The Moto e3 Power has a 5-inch display with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution and Gorilla Glass 3, a quad-core MediaTek processor clocked at 1.0GHz coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage (expandable storage up to 32GB via dedicated SD card slot). It is priced at Rs 7,999.

Moto e3 Power has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie shooter. The camera rear camera also supports features like geo-tagging, panorama and HDR.

Moto e3 Power runs stock Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The Moto e3 Power comes with water-repellent coating. Moto E Power has a 3,500 mAh battery. It comes with a 10W rapid charger claimed to provide a battery life of 5 hours in just 15 minutes of charging.

Moto X Force

Moto X Force features a 5.4-inch display with WQHD (1440 x 2560 pixels) resolution. Motorola says it has used ShatterShield which consists of an integrated five layers that absorb shock and make the device drop-proof.

Under the hood, the Moto X Force comes with a Snapdragon 810 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32 or 64GB expandable storage. The smartphone comes with a 5MP front camera and 21MP rear camera. The smartphone has a 3,760 mAh battery that is claimed to offer 48 hours of usage. It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Moto X Force is priced at Rs 53,999.

