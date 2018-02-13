Valentine’s Day deal: Honor 7X, Honor View 10 to get 10% cashback, no cost EMI offer

Honor View 10 is priced at Rs 29,999 in India, while pricing for Honor 7X starts at Rs 12,999 for the base 32GB storage model. Honor View 10 is priced at Rs 29,999 in India, while pricing for Honor 7X starts at Rs 12,999 for the base 32GB storage model.

Honor 7X and the Honor View 10 smartphones will be available with 10 per cent cashback and No cost EMI offers on Amazon India, starting Valentine’s Day, which is on February 14. The offer is a part of Amazon’s Valentine’s Week deals, that is valid till February 20. The cashback offer can only be availed by people who purchase the phone using ICICI Bank credit cards. Honor View 10 is priced at Rs 29,999 in India, while pricing for Honor 7X starts at Rs 12,999 for the base 32GB storage model. The 64GB storage option of Honor 7X costs Rs 15,999.

In terms of specifications, the Honor View 10 gets a 5.99-inch FHD+ Full View display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 970 processor, that includes an Octa-core ARM Cortex CPU alongside the Mali-G72 12-core GPU. It comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD slot. Honor View 10 runs EMUI 8.0, which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. Honor View 10 is backed by a 3,750 mAh battery with support for the company’s fast charging technology. The phone gets a dual rear camera setup, a combination of 16MP + 20MP lens with f/1.8 aperture. The front shooter is a 13MP one.

The highlight of Honor View 10 is its focus on Artificial Intelligence. Honor View 10 is the company’s first smartphone with its

own chipset Kirin 970 which has a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI related tasks. The company claims the Kirin 970 chipset is optimised for AI features like Facial recognition, live text translation using the camera etc. The chipset powers several artificially intelligent apps, that can recognise different scenes while taking photos and translate languages in real-time even when a user is offline.

Honor 7X sports a 5.93-inch FHD+ Full View display and runs on Octa-core Hisilicon Kirin 659 processor. The smartphone ships with Android 7.0 Nougat-based EMUI 5.1. It packs a 3,340mAh battery. In terms of camera, there’s a combination of 16MP + 2MP rear lens with PDAF and LED flash. It supports an 8MP selfie camera. Honor 7X offers 4GB RAM with either 32GB or 64GB storage. Both the variants support expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD slot.

“Honor View 10 and Honor 7X have redefined the smartphone experience in their respective segments, owing to Honor’s advanced technology innovation and consumer centricity. Both smartphones have played an integral role in establishing Honor as the go-to smartphone brand in the Indian market and have set benchmarks for the competition,” said P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

