Valentine’s Day 2018: OnePlus 5T to Vivo V7+, list of ‘Red’ phones keeps growing

Valentine's Day 2018: OnePlus 5T, Honor 7X, Vivo V7+, are some mobiles available in Red colour. Here's is the list of options to consider.

Valentine’s Day 2018 is just around the corner, and most smartphone players in India are busy capitalising on the day with a red-colour variants of their existing mobiles. For those who think Valentine’s Day is all about sticking with the colour red, and think the mobile gifted on this occasion needs to match this, the list of options just got a whole lot bigger. Do note that most of these newer red colour phones appear to be ‘limited edition’ variants. Of course, nothing has changed in terms of specifications with most of the phones. Red is just the new colour that smartphone manufacturers want to offer.

OnePlus 5T, Honor 7X, Vivo V7+ are some of the newer options that have gone red for Valentine’s Day. Others in the list include Xiaomi Mi A1 and Oppo F5. Finally, one cannot forget the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, which come in a red colour option. To be fair, Apple did not launch this for Valentine’s Day. Instead Apple’s RED Special Edition iPhone 7 series was introduced last year to give customers a way to contribute to the Global Fund for AIDS research. Here’s our roundup of all the red-coloured phones that are available in the market.

OnePlus 5T Lava Red Limited Edition with Rs 1,500 cashback

OnePlus 5T Lava Red Limited Edition was announced in January 2018. The smartphone is now available at an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on Amazon ahead of the Valentine’s Day but only for SBI credit card users. The offer can be availed till February 11. The Lava Red variant of the OnePlus 5T comes with the same specifications and features, expect for the red colour smudge-proof finish. The phone can only be bought in 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant, unlike the original OnePlus 5T which comes in a 6GB RAM+64GB ROM option as well. The price for OnePlus 5T Lava Red Limited Edition is Rs 37,999.

Vivo V7+ Infinite Red Limited Edition

Vivo V7+ Infinite Red Limited Edition comes in collaboration of designer Manish Malhotra. The phone also features a heart-shaped motif, in sync with the ‘Love is Infinite’ theme for those who prefer something like this, though it seems a bit unnecessary. Priced at Rs 22,990, the Infinite Red Limited Edition of V7+ will be available in offline stores across India and on Amazon.

Honor 7X Red Limited Edition

Honor 7X Red Limited Edition variant is now on Amazon India last week at Rs 12,999 and the sale date is February 9, 2018. Honor 7X Red Limited Edition is just like the original Honor 7X except for the Red colour back. The Red Limited Edition variant of Honor 7X was launched by the company in January 2018.

In terms of specifications, the Honor 7X comes with a 5.93-inch FHD+ Full View display, 16MP+2MP rear cameras, 8MP front shooter, and a 3,340mAh battery. The 4GB RAM+32GB storage version is priced at Rs 12,999, while the 4GB RAM+64GB storage option comes at Rs 15,999.

Honor 7X review: Mid-range smartphone with great display, dual-rear cameras that can take on Xiaomi, Moto

Xiaomi Mi A1 Special Edition Red

Xiaomi Mi A1 Special Edition Red

Xiaomi Mi A1 Special Edition Red went on sale starting December 20 2017 on Mi.com at Rs 12,999. The company’s website says that Mi A1 Special Edition Red will be “available for a limited time only.” The Mi was launched in India at Rs 14,999, though the price has now dropped to Rs 13,999. The Special Edition Red option can be bought at an even lower price of Rs 12,999.

Xiaomi Mi A1 is the Android One smartphone by the company, that was launched in partnership with Google last year. The Mi A1 runs stock version of Android and the phone has already started receiving Android 8.0

Oppo F5 Red Edition

Oppo F5 Red Edition was launched in India in November 2017 at Rs 24,900. The phone comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The Red Edition of Oppo F5 was launched in partnership with Vogue magazine, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary in India. The two companies have also designed customised premium leather gift bags for Oppo F5 6GB Red Edition.

The highlight of Oppo F5 is its 20MP front camera, that is said to use artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance selfies. In addition to a fingerprint sensor, the F5 uses facial recognition as one of the methods for unlocking the device.

Oppo F5 review: Better selfies, and a bigger ‘bezel-less’ display

Intex Limited Edition Royal Red ELYT Dual

Finally, it looks like Indian smartphone player Intex doesn’t want to be left behind in the race. This is the Red coloured phone for those on a budget. Intex has announced a limited edition Royal Red ELYT Dual smartphone for Valentine’s Day at Rs 6,999. It comes with dual front cameras, a combination of 8MP+2MP that supports bokeh effect.

Intex ELYT Dual gets a 5-inch HD IPS display with a 2.5D curved glass. The 4G-VoLTE smartphone is powered a 1.3 GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum 9850 processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB expandable memory. The phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat. Users can back up to 500MB data per month for free.

Intex has announced a limited edition Royal Red ELYT Dual smartphone for Valentine’s Day, at Rs 6,999. Intex has announced a limited edition Royal Red ELYT Dual smartphone for Valentine’s Day, at Rs 6,999.

Apple Product Red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

Though aimed increasing awareness around AIDS and HIV, the Red colour iPhone 7 series does echo the colour theme of Valentine’s Day. Except for the red casing, both the smartphones are identical to the iPhone 7 line-up announced in September 2016. The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT) RED Special Edition come in 128GB and 256GB models.

Though the Apple iPhone 7 series is almost more than a year old, the smartphones offer a superior performance. Plus the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are not significant upgrades to their predecessors, so those who a slightly cheaper iPhone can consider iPhone 7. The iPhone 7 Plus was the first by the company to feature dual rear cameras.

