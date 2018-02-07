Valentine’s Day 2018 offer: OnePlus 5T Lava Red to get Rs 1500 discount

OnePlus 5T Valentine’s Day offer: Now get Rs 1500 instant discount on OnePlus 5T Lava Red edition. OnePlus 5T Valentine’s Day offer: Now get Rs 1500 instant discount on OnePlus 5T Lava Red edition.

Valentine’s Day 2018 might still be sometime away, but most smartphone players are busy announcing Red-coloured variants of their mobiles. OnePlus had launched the OnePlus 5T Lava Red variant in January 2018, and this is supposed to be a limited edition option. Now, the company is offering instant discount on the OnePlus 5T Lava Red ahead of Valentine’s Day 2018

OnePlus 5T Lava Red offers will be valid from February 7, which is today to February 11 on the Amazon India website. OnePlus will offer no cost EMI on all variants of the OnePlus 5T, including the Lava Red variant as part of the Valentine’s Day offer. Those with an SBI credit card will get Rs 1,500 instant discount on the OnePlus 5T Lava Red option.

The company has also announced a new referral program and extended warranty exclusively for OnePlus 5 and 5T customers through Amazon India. All customers who have purchased the OnePlus 5 and 5T before January 30, 2018, will be given two referral codes via email. They can offer these codes to their friends or family, and if one of them makes a purchase with these codes, they will get three month brand warranty extension. This will be applicable to both the referrer and those who use their friend’s code to make the purchase.

The referrer can avail up to 6 months warranty extension if his/her referral codes are used twice or more times, says OnePlus. The company is also offering the first 500 successful referrers and referees free Bullet V2 earphone on Amazon India.

OnePlus is also offering three-months no cost EMI during the offer period. Those purchasing from the official e-store- oneplusstore.in or the OnePlus Experience Store in Bangalore can also avail Rs 1500 instant discount offer. OnePlus will also offer assured best value on exchange of their old smartphone on all OnePlus 5T variants as part of the Valentine’s Day offer.

The Lava Red edition of OnePlus 5T is only available in the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version. The price for this variant is Rs 37,999. The smartphone has a Full Optic Amoled display with 18:9 aspect ratio and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. The rear camera is 16MP+20MP on the OnePlus 5T series.

