Valentine’s Day 2018: Apple iPhone X to OnePlus 5T, top smartphones for gifting

Valentine’s Day 2018 is tomorrow, and when it comes to gifts, a smartphone can stand out. The Indian market has smartphones available across the price spectrum, and even the budget ones now sport the bezel-less display or dual-rear cameras. Plus smartphone manufacturers are trying to cash in on the Valentine’s Day trend with cashbacks, or discounts as part of the promotions. Discounts or not, for those looking to pick up some gadgets for their loved ones, here’s list of smartphone options to consider for Valentine’s Day.

Apple iPhone SE

The iPhone SE might be a 4-inch phone in a world where bezel-less and 5.5-inch screens are the new norm, but this is still has a top class camera on board. The price of the iPhone SE is official Rs 26,000 for the 32GB but there’s Rs 7000 cashback again as part of HDFC’s Valentine’s Day offer. This is limited to offline authorised Apple resellers. The iPhone SE is retailing online for Rs 19,999 though, without any cashback offer. Flipkart will have the iPhone SE on sale for Rs 19,999 till February 15.

Apple iPhone X

For those going all out this Valentine’s Day, Apple iPhone X is the latest flagship to consider with its big 5.8-inch edge-to-edge OLED display. There’s also a dual rear camera on board with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) on both sensors. Except the iPhone X is pricey, starting at nearly Rs 95,000 after the customs duty hike. However, HDFC still has Rs 12,000 cashback for those who purchase this. Flipkart has a discount on this as well, and the iPhone X will retail at Rs 82,999 for the 64GB variant till February 15. This price is for the 64GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

For fans of Samsung’s Note smartphones, the Galaxy Note 8 is the latest in the series and a worthy option to consider. Not only does the phone offer a great camera, it also stands out for the Infinity Display and new software features, especially the addition of Bixby. Then there’s S-Pen, which no other phone offers. Do remember that the new Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will make a global debut on February 25 in Barcelona. The new phones will offer the latest Snapdragon 845 processor and big changes on the camera front, with the Plus variant said to come with dual rear cameras. Galaxy Note 8 is priced at Rs 67,900.

Google Pixel 2/ Pixel 2 XL

The display on the Pixel 2 XL might not impressive, but if you want to gift someone the best camera phone in the market, then Pixel 2 is the phone to pick. Both Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have the exact same camera and come with portrait mode. In terms of low-light performance, Pixel 2 series is ahead of the competition. The pricing for the Pixel 2, which has smaller 5-inch display starts at Rs 47,999 online.

OnePlus 5T has a Lava Red Edition as well for those who fancy a red coloured smartphone for Valentine’s Day.

OnePlus 5T

The more affordable flagship smartphone with an 18:9 display and one of the best performance in its price range, OnePlus 5T is a safe bet to consider as a gift. The phone starts at Rs 32,999, while the 8GB RAM variant will cost Rs 37,999. This one has a powerful performance, comes with dual rear cameras, and there’s also a ‘Lava Red’ edition for those who buy a red smartphone for Valentine’s Day.

HTC U11 Plus

Mobile photograph buffs should be more than happy with the HTC U11 Plus, though the premium phone doesn’t come cheap. For Rs 56,990, users get the 6-inch 18:9 display, Snapdragon 835 processor and HTC’s trademark Edge Sense feature which enables users to trigger different apps by squeezing the sides of the phone. On the camera front, HTC U11 Plus features a 12MP rear shooter and an 8MP front snapper. The phone can be bought in Amazing Silver colour options on Flipkart, with Ceramic Black colour coming soon.

For those interested, the For those interested, the Xiaomi Mi A1 smartphone is also available in a special edition red colour variant.

Oppo F5 Plus

Oppo F5 makes for a good option for selfie buffs, thanks to its 20MP front camera, which is said to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enance selfies. The phone features a 6-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio and a stylish metal unibody design. Users can get 6GB RAM+64GB storage variant of Oppo F5 at Rs 24,990, though a lower-end option with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage is also available at Rs 19,990. This one also has a Red variant for Valentine’s Day.

Honor 9 Lite

Honor 9 Lite is more stylish option when it comes to the budget smartphones category. Along with a double-sided 2.5D curved glass design, the Honor 9 Lite offers quad cameras (two on the front and two at the back) as well as a Full View display. You will get the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant for Rs 10,999 while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option of Honor 9 Lite is priced at Rs 14,999. The only problem: Honor is sticking with flash sale model for this.

Xiaomi Mi A1

Xiaomi Mi A1 is for people who enjoy stock Android version on their phones. The company’s first smartphone launched under Google’s Android One project, the Mi A1 gets dual rear cameras one of the best under the Rs 15,000 price mark. For those interested, the Android One phone is also available in a special edition red colour variant. Xiaomi Mi A1 comes in 4GB RAM+64GB storage option for Rs 13,999. The phone has been upgraded to Android Oreo.

