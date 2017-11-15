Top mobiles under Rs 7,000 for 2017: Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite, Moto C Plus, and more

For people looking for a smartphone under Rs 7,000, there are quite a few options like Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite, Moto C Plus, Coolpad Mega 2.5D, and Samsung J2. For people looking for a smartphone under Rs 7,000, there are quite a few options like Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite, Moto C Plus, Coolpad Mega 2.5D, and Samsung J2.

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite smartphone has been launched in India, and it is priced at Rs 6,999. The budget device with a 5.5-inch display, is aimed at people who prefer a bigger screen-sized phone. The affordable smartphone segment in India, especially under-Rs 7,000 category has seen a slew of phones from big brands like Motorola and Samsung. Chinese player Coolpad has been focused on bringing phones under Rs 15,000, and that’s where the strength of the company lies.

For people looking for an affordable smartphone with decent specifications, there are quite a few options like Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite, Moto C Plus, Coolpad Mega 2.5D, and Samsung J2. So what do these smartphones offer in terms of specifications and features? We take a look:

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite has a 5.5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The Y1 Lite is powered by 1.4GHz Quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor, coupled with Adreno 308 GPU. There’s 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite is backed by a 3080mAh battery, which is said to offer a talk time of 35 hours and standby time of 11 days. This is a dual SIM phone that supports two Nano SIM cards, and there’s a separate slot for microSD card. It measures 153 x 76.2 x 7.55 mm and weighs 150 grams. Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite is available in Gold and Dark grey colour variants.

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite features a 13MP rear camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture and PDAF. The front shooter is a 5MP one with f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity options include: 801.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS, and AGPS. The Redmi Y1 Lite supports Infrared sensor, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope, Electronic compass, Accelerometer, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, and Beidou.

Samsung Galaxy J2 2017 Edition

Samsung Galaxy J2 2017 Edition packs company’s Made for India features like Smart Manager and Ultra Data Saving Mode. Samsung Galaxy J2 2017 Edition packs company’s Made for India features like Smart Manager and Ultra Data Saving Mode.

Samsung Galaxy 2017 Edition is an entry-level smartphone, priced at Rs 7,390. It can be bought in two colour options- Metallic Gold and Absolute Black. The Galaxy J2 2017 Edition packs company’s Made for India features like Smart Manager for automatic memory management and Ultra Data Saving Mode which is claimed to save data up to 50 percent.

Samsung Galaxy J2 2017 Edition gets a 4.7-inch qHD Super AMOLED display having a resolution of 540 x 960 pixels. Under the hood, there’s 1.3GHz Quad-core Exynos processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The phone comes with an expandable storage support of up to 128GB via a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy J2 2017 Edition sports a 5MP auto-focus rear camera with flash. There’s a 2MP front camera for selfies. Galaxy J2 2017 Edition is a dual-SIM smartphone. Connectivity options include: 4G, GPRS/EDGE, 3G, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, GLONASS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Samsung Galaxy J2 2017 Edition packs a 2,000mAh removable battery. It 136.5 x 69 x 8.4 mm and weigh 130 grams.

Moto C Plus

Moto C Plus can be purchased in Starry Black, Fine Gold, and Pearl White colour variants. Moto C Plus can be purchased in Starry Black, Fine Gold, and Pearl White colour variants.

Moto C Plus comes with a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. It runs stock version of Android 7.0 Nougat. Powered by 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor, it features 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage (expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card slot).

Moto C Plus gets an 8MP rear camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture and auto focus and LED flash. There’s a 2MP front camera with ƒ/2.8 aperture and LED flash. It packs a 4000 mAh battery, said to offer up to 30 hours of usage. It measures 144 x 72.3 x 10 mm, and weighs 162 grams.

Moto C Plus can be purchased in Starry Black, Fine Gold, and Pearl White colour variants. This is a dual Nano SIM device, and it comes with support for Accelerometer. Connectivity options include a micro USB port, a 3.5 mm headset jack, Bluetooth version 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot, GPS, and A-GPS.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A

Xiaomi Redmi 4A runs a Quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor, which can be clocked up to 1.4GHz with Adreno 308 GPU. Xiaomi Redmi 4A runs a Quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor, which can be clocked up to 1.4GHz with Adreno 308 GPU.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A starts at Rs 5,999 for 2GB RAM+16GB storage variant. The higher-end 3GB RAM+32GB ROM option is priced at Rs 6,999. Available in Gold and Dark grey colour options, it weighs 131.5 grams. The Redmi 4A gets a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A runs a Quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor, which can be clocked up to 1.4GHz with Adreno 308 GPU. The smartphone supports expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. There’s a 13MP rear camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture and LED flash along with a 5MP front sensor with ƒ/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options on the Redmi 4A include: Bluetooth 4.1, 801.12 b/g/n, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, and BeiDou. It supports Infrared, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Proximity sensor, and Ambient light sensor. The Redmi 4A measures 139.9 x 70.4 x 8.5 mm.

Coolpad Mega 2.5D

Coolpad Mega is backed by a 2,500 mAh battery, which the company claims will provide up to 9 hours of talk time and 200 hours of stand by time. Coolpad Mega is backed by a 2,500 mAh battery, which the company claims will provide up to 9 hours of talk time and 200 hours of stand by time.

Coolpad Mega 2.5 features a 5.5-inch HD display, and there’s thin bezels on the sides. The smartphone weighs 143 grams, and it runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow on top of Cool UI 8.0. Coolpad Mega 2.5D is powered by 1GHz quad core Mediatek MT6735P processor with 3GB RAM and 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 32GB via microSD card).

Coolpad Mega is backed by a 2,500 mAh battery, which the company claims will provide up to 9 hours of talk time and 200 hours of stand by time. This is a dual-SIM smartphone that comes with hybrid SIM slot. It supports micro SIM card. Coolpad Mega 2.5D is a VoLTE enabled smartphone.

