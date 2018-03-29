Top 5 Android Oreo phones for under Rs 15,000: Nokia 6 to Xiaomi Mi A1 to Honor 9 Lite

Xiaomi Mi A1, Honor 9 Lite, Nokia 6, Honor 7X and Nokia 5: Top mobiles below Rs 15,000 that run Android Oreo. Xiaomi Mi A1, Honor 9 Lite, Nokia 6, Honor 7X and Nokia 5: Top mobiles below Rs 15,000 that run Android Oreo.

Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo was officially rolled out in August last year and it brings a slew of features such as picture-in-picture mode, notification dots and more. The Android version has seen some growth since launch. In February, it crossed the one per cent mark with Android 8.0 Oreo reported to run on 0.8 per cent devices and Android Oreo 8.1 version on 0.3 per cent devices.

Though smartphone makers like Honor, Motorola, Samsung etc have rolled out the latest Android version for its newer devices of 2018, most companies are still testing Oreo for many of their phones. Meanwhile, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T along with the older OnePlus 3, 3T smartphones have already received Android Oreo.

Android 8.0 Oreo also gives users access to revamped notifications, Google Play protect, a new settings menu, files app, better battery life and performance, smart text selection, adaptive icons, and much more. If we look at budget devices (below Rs 15,000) that run Android Oreo, the list includes Xiaomi Mi A1, Honor 9 Lite, Nokia 6, Honor 7X and Nokia 5. Let us take a look in detail five smartphones below Rs 15,000 that run Android Oreo:

Xiaomi Mi A1

Xiaomi Mi A1 was launched at Rs 14,999 in India, though it is currently available for Rs 13,999 on Mi.com and Flipkart

Xiaomi Mi A1 smartphone was launched under Google’s Android One programme. Mi A1 is the first smartphone by the Chines player that does not run its native MIUI OS. Instead, it comes with a stock version of Android and includes Xiaomi’s own Mi Feedback app. Though Mi A1 was announced with Android 7.1.2 Nougat, it started receiving Android Oreo update earlier this year. For those interested, Google has promised Android P update for Mi A1 as well, along with regular security patches.

Xiaomi Mi A1 was launched at Rs 14,999 in India, though it is currently available for Rs 13,999 on Mi.com and Flipkart. Another highlight of Mi A1 is it ships with dual rear cameras on the back, a combination of 12MP (telephoto)+12MP (wide-angle) lens. It supports Portrait mode as well. Other specifications include a 5.5-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 625 processor, 3000 mAh battery and 5MP front camera. Mi A1 sports a metal unibody design.

Honor 9 Lite

Honor 9 Lite was launched with Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box, along with the company’s latest EMUI 8.0 skin. The EMUI 8.0 OS gives users access to features like AI-powered features like real-time scene and object recognition, smart tips, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerated Translator, and more. The smartphone is priced at Rs 10,999 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Users can buy the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option for Rs 14,999.

Honor 9 Lite was launched with Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box, along with the company's latest EMUI 8.0 skin.

Honor 9 Lite has a dual 2.5D double-sided glass body design and four cameras (two on the front and two at the back). Honor 9 Lite uses a combination of 13MP+2MP lens on both front and rear. It supports bokeh mode, PDAF and flash. Powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor, the phone supports expandable storage up to 256GB. The phone has a 5.65-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Nokia 6

Nokia 6 has a 5.5-inch Full HD display and it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor.

Nokia 6, which is priced starting at Rs 14,999 (3GB RAM+32GB storage), was announced with Android Nougat in August last year. The phone has already started receiving Android 8.1 Oreo update in India. It runs almost stock version of Android with very little tweaks. Nokia 6 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs 16,999. Android 8.1 Oreo brings with it battery saving navigation buttons, revamped power menu, new Setting menu as well as Bluetooth battery percentage.

Nokia 6 has a 5.5-inch Full HD display and it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor. The storage is expandable to another 128GB via a microSD card slot. Nokia 6 gets a 16MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and the selfie camera is 8MP. The battery on Nokia 6 is a 3,000mAh one. The phone has a metal unibody design.

Honor 7X

Honor 7X stands out for its dual rear cameras and a Full Vision display.

Honor 7X started receiving Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 Beta update earlier this month. The phone will get the same features as the Honor 9 Lite. Honor 7X stands out for its dual rear cameras and a Full Vision display. The 32GB storage model is priced at Rs 12,999, while the 64GB storage option costs Rs 15,999. The RAM is 4GB on both the models.

Honor 7X was unveiled in India in December 2017. It comes with 16MP+2MP dual rear cameras at the back. There’s a 5.93-inch FHD+ Full View display, which gets an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone runs the company’s Kirin 650 octa-core processor and it supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The front camera is 8MP with display flash. Both the front and rear cameras support ‘bokeh’ mode.

Nokia 5

HMD Global has started rolling out Android 8.1 Oreo stable update for Nokia 5 as well. Priced at Rs 13,499, it comes with 3GB RAM and 16GB storage on-board in two colour options – Matte Black and Tempered Blue. The mid-range device sports a full metal-unibody design and 5.2-inch HD IPS LCD.

Nokia 5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and supports expandable storage up to 128GB via microSD card support. The rear camera is 13MP with f/2.0 aperture and dual tone flash. The front camera is an 8MP one with f/2.0 aperture. Nokia 5 packs a 3000mAh battery.

