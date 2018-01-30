Top mobiles between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000: Honor 9 Lite, Oppo A83, Redmi Note 4 and more

Top mobile phones under Rs 15,000: From slightly older smartphones like Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Moto G5 Plus to the latest Oppo A83 and Honor 9 Lite, here’s a look at the top mobile options in the segment. Top mobile phones under Rs 15,000: From slightly older smartphones like Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Moto G5 Plus to the latest Oppo A83 and Honor 9 Lite, here’s a look at the top mobile options in the segment.

The smartphone market in India has always been driven by the budget segment. While earlier mobiles under Rs 10,000 were driving a majority of sales in the market, from 2017 onward the Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 segment has grown much bigger. Additionally, there have been a number of new mobile phone options in India with latest features like dual-rear cameras, full vision 18:9 display, and bigger batteries, all at a budget pricing.

Most recently, the Honor 9 Lite was introduced in India at Rs 10,999 with four cameras, FullView display and a glass design, which is not seen at this price point. While the Redmi Note 5 has not yet launched, here’s a look at mobiles in the Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 range, some of which come with features like dual camera on the back, bezel-less display and better selfie cameras. Here’s our list of top mobiles to consider on a budget.

Honor 9 Lite: Price in India is Rs 10,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage

Honor 9 Lite is a stripped down version of the Honor 9i, which made a debut in India in October, 2017. Honor 9 Lite gets a double-sided 2.5D glass body design, which is not seen at this price point since most phones have a metal unibody design. It also sports dual cameras on both front and back, along with a FullView display. The smartphone runs the company’s latest EMUI 8.0 skin, based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

Honor 9 Lite seems like a good option for people who don’t mind the large 5.65-inch screen and a glass body design. It is powered by the company’s HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor, clocked at up to 2.36GHz. For Rs 10,999, users get the base 3GB RAM+32GB storage model, which might seem less when compared to competition. The 4GB RAM+64GB storage model is priced at Rs 14,999, well within the Rs 15,000 price range. Read our review of the Honor 9 Lite here.

Xiaomi Mi A1: Price in India is Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage

Xiaomi Mi A1 is the company’s first smartphone, launched under Google’s Android One project. Mi A1 doesn’t run the company’s MIUI skin, instead it ships with stock Android experience. Another highlight is its dual rear camera setup, a combination of 12MP+12MP sensors. For those interested, the Mi A1 has already started receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update in India, though this has not been without issues.

The Mi A1 phone was launched at Rs 14,999, though it is currently selling at Rs 13,999 on the company’s website and Flipkart. Mi A1 is one of the best dual camera options, as we noted in our review, in the under Rs 15,000 price mark. It can be bough in Black, Gold, Red and Rose Gold colour options. Xiaomi Mi A1 gets a 5.5-inch display, and it runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Read our full Mi A1 review here.

Honor 7X: Price in India is Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM And 32GB storage

Honor 7X’s highlight is the dual rear camera (16MP+2MP) at the back and a full display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The mid-range device starts at Rs 12,999 for 32GB storage variant while the 64GB version is priced at Rs 15,999. The RAM is same 4GB on both options. Honor 7X is powered by the company’s Kirin 650 octa-core processor and it supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

Honor 7X can be bought in three colour options – black, blue or gold. The phone gets a 5.93-inch FHD+ resolution display. The selfie camera is an 8MP one with a display flash option. Honor 7X’s rear camera supports bokeh mode as well. Honor 7X is a good option for those who want a bigger display and dual rear cameras for under Rs 16,000. It offers a good overall performance and display in particular is impressive on the phone. Read our review of Honor 7X smartphone here.

Oppo A83

Oppo A83 comes with full vision 18:9 aspect ratio display, like some of the newer smartphone offerings in this price segment. The entry-level smartphone uses artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance selfies, a feature we first saw on the Oppo F5. The Oppo A83 is priced at Rs 13,990, and is Amazon exclusive. Oppo A83 gets a 5.7-inch screen with HD+ resolution (720 x 1440 pixels).

Oppo A83 phone is powered by a MediaTek 6763T processor clocked at 2.5Ghz coupled with 3GB RAM. On the battery front, Oppo A83 has a 3180 mAh battery and it runs Android 7.1 Nougat. Oppo A83 has 13MP one on the back with LED flash while the front shooter is an 8MP one. The phone supports Face Unlocking feature, which is also not available on other phones in this price segment.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: Price in India is Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB variant

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is one of the bestselling smartphones for the company in India, though this is now a year old smartphone. Redmi Note 4 has a 5.5-inch full HD display and runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. The phone comes in three storage variants, with the base 2GB RAM+32GB storage model starting at Rs 9,999. However, the 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant now costs Rs 10,999 and is a good option for those on a tight budget.

The Redmi note comes with a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. The highlight of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is its 4100 mAh battery, which will easily lasts for two days with moderate to heavy usage. The Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8.0 with Android Marshmallow. Read our review of Redmi Note 4 here.

Moto G5 Plus: Price in India is Rs 14,999 for 3GB RAM and 16GB storage

Moto G5 Plus is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 3GB RAM+16GB variant, while the 4GB RAM+32GB storage options comes at Rs 16,999. The Moto G5 Plus is available in Lunar Grey and Fine Gold colour options. Moto G5 Plus sports premium metal unibody design and runs stock version of Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the box. The performance is taken care by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-core processor.

Moto G5 Plus gets a 12MP rear camera with Dual-Pixel AF technology, that we saw on the Samsung Galaxy S7. In our review we said, Moto G5 Plus is a solid option for people looking for a good overall performer. The primary camera is impressive and the battery easily lasts a day. Thanks to Moto’s TurboPower charging technology, also gets fast charging on a budget. Read our review of Moto G5 Plus here.

