Lenovo K8 Note, Nokia 6, Redmi Note 4: Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 price

Those looking for a mid-range smartphone with under Rs 15,000, there’s good news. The market suddenly has a lot more phones to offer, across brands. While Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 4 has set the standard as one of the most successful mid-range phones in the market, new launches like Lenovo K8 Note, Nokia 6, etc are some good options to add to the list. If you’re in the market for a smartphone under Rs 15,000, here are some options to consider.

Lenovo K8 Note

Lenovo K8 Note is one of the new budget phones in the market which comes with good specifications, a dual-rear camera and a performance that won’t disappoint. In terms of pricing, Lenovo K8 Note has two variants: 3GB RAM and 32GB storage priced at Rs 12,999 and there’s a 4GB RAM plus 64GB storage version for Rs 13,999. The pricing and storage options make this a close competitor for the Redmi Note 4.

Specifications of the Lenovo K8 Note are: 5.5-inch Full HD display (1920 x 1080 pixels) and it is powered by a MediaTek Helio X23 (MT6797) processor. The phone has expandable storage (128GB) and the device is a 4G VoLTE enabled one with dual-SIM support. The rear camera has a 13MP main sensor and another 5MP sensor for depth-sensing. Lenovo has added a 13MP front camera on this as well.

The battery is 4000mAh and Lenovo has gone for a clean, stock UI with Android 7.1 Nougat running on this smartphone. So how does Lenovo K8 Note actually fare in terms of performance? We didn’t face too many issues on this front, and the dual rear camera is capable of delivering some stunning shots with good colour reproduction. The bokeh effect might be far from perfect, but this is an interesting camera launched at this price point. Lenovo K8 Note is Amazon exclusive and the next sale is on September 1 for this smartphone.

Nokia 6

Nokia is back in the market, this time manufactured by HMD Global. Nokia 6 is there new mid-range smartphone and while the phone doesn’t have beefed up specifications like other options in the market, it does deliver well on design and performance. Price of the Nokia 6 is Rs 14,999 and is Amazon exclusive. Once again, users have to pre-register in order to be eligible for this smartphone and the next one takes place on August 30.

The Nokia 6 sports a full metal unibody design and comes with a 5.5-inch full-HD display. The processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and the device has 3GB RAM coupled with 32GB storage, which is expandable up to 128GB. The rear camera is 16 MP with PDAF and the phone has an 8 MP front camera.

Nokia 6 also comes with a 3000 mAh battery, dual speakers and dedicated amplifier with Dolby Atmos technology. The phone runs Android Nougat 7.1 , which is a stock version of the OS. HMD Global has promised Android O updates for this phone as well.

How does the phone fare in terms of actual performance? In our review, we liked the Nokia 6’s camera, which performs well even in low-light, though HMD Global has kept the camera app as basic with minimal features. As we noted, the phone is “trademark Nokia,” and it is a “serious new challenger” in the category.

LG Q6

LG Q6 is the mid-range smartphone with a different proposition. This one comes with a 5.5-inch Full Vision display with 18:9 aspect ratio, just like the flagship LG G6. This is a more compact mid-range phone, with a display which has lot more space than other phones in a similar pricing. LG Q6 has a 5.5-inch display with 1080 x 2160 pixels resolution, which comes to 442 PPI and there’s Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The price of LG Q6 is Rs 14,990, and there’s no flash sale or registration needed on Amazon India to buy this smartphone. Specifications of the LG Q6 include a Snapdragon 435 octa core processor clocked at 1.4Ghz, 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera with the option of a wide angle selfie. The phone has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and this is a dual SIM smartphone. The storage is expandable up to 2TB and the phone has a dedicated SIM slot.

On the battery front, LG Q6 comes with a 3000 mAH lithium-ion battery and the company is claiming 14 hours talk time on this phone. The phone runs Android Nougat 7.1 with customizations from LG on top.

Redmi Note 4

For Xiaomi, Redmi Note 4 has become one of the most successful options in the market thanks to the pricing and combination of specifications. Redmi Note 4 has a 5.5-inch full HD display like others in the market, but runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. The phone comes in three variants, with the highest one sporting 4GB RAM and a total of 64GB storage, which is expandable. The Redmi note comes with a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera.

Battery is the highlight of this device at 4100 mAh and it runs MIUI 8.0 with Android Marshmallow, though the beta build of Android Nougat has been rolled out for Indian market. Redmi Note 4 starts at Rs 9,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage version, and there’s 3GB RAM + 32 GB version at Rs 10,999 as well.

Given the price of Rs 12,999 Redmi Note 4 is one of the cheapest in the list to give 64 GB storage at this price. We had said in our review, the phone is dependable and works well, even if the design is nothing revolutionary. The Redmi Note 4 is available offline and online as well.

Moto G5 Plus

Moto G5 Plus is now available at Rs 14,999 on Flipkart for the 16GB storage version, though the 32 GB storage version is priced at Rs 15,999 on Amazon, which is down from the original price of Rs 16,999. Moto G5 Plus with 32GB storage has 4GB RAM, while the regular version has 3GB RAM. Other specifications of Moto G5 Plus include 5.2-inch Full HD display, 12MP rear camera and 5MP front camera along with a 3000 mAh battery. The phone has expandable storage support till 128 GB.

In our review, we were impressed by the camera and gaming performance of the smartphone. The battery should easily last a day for users, and the Moto TurboPower charging is another good feature.

