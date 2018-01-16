Top mobiles between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000: Here are our top picks

Those looking to buy a smartphone under 20k can consider Oppo F5, Vivo V7, Honor 9i, Xiaomi Mi Max 2 or Moto G5s Plus. Those looking to buy a smartphone under 20k can consider Oppo F5, Vivo V7, Honor 9i, Xiaomi Mi Max 2 or Moto G5s Plus.

The mid-budget smartphone segment in India has seen rapid growth, thanks to Chinese vendors like Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo. Infinity display along with dual cameras are now available for as low as Rs 15,000. Notably, the two features were limited to high-end devices until about a year ago. The competition is tough though, especially in Rs 15,000- Rs 20,000 segment and choosing the right smartphone isn’t always easy.

Those looking to buy a smartphone under 20k can consider Oppo F5, Vivo V7, Honor 9i, etc. Meanwhile, Samsung is gearing up to launch its Galaxy On7 Prime on January 17, which is expected to be priced around Rs 15,000. Though exact pricing is unclear at this moment, specifications of the On7 Prime have been revealed on Amazon respectively.

Oppo F5

Oppo F5 was launched in India in December at a starting price of Rs 19,990. Oppo F5 is said to take advantage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance selfies, which is also the highlight of the device. Oppo F5 comes with a single 16MP rear camera lens, while the front camera on this phone is a 20MP one. Keep in mind that Oppo F5 has a large 6-inch Full HD+ screen, which makes one-handed usage a bit difficult.

Oppo F5 is suitable for selfie buffs as photos taken using the phone need little editing. It supports bokeh mode as well. In our review, we thought the battery on Oppo F5 was the weak point as it needs charging every single day, even with moderate usage. Also, the Rs 19,990 version of the phone only gives 32GB of internal storage, which is less when compared to competition.

Vivo V7

Vivo V7 is the successor to the V7+, and aimed at people who want a relatively smaller screen. Priced at Rs 18,990, Vivo V7 gets a 5.7-inch FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 24MP front shooter with Moonlight flash, and a 16MP rear camera. The phone has an impressive design, thanks to its sleek metal body and a FullVision display. However, the HD+ screen resolution at this price-point could disappoint a lot of potential buyers.

On the performance front, Vivo V7 is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable (up to 256GB) storage. Apart from the selfie camera, we particularly liked the battery on the Vivo V7 as we could easily squeeze out a day on moderate to heavy usage.

Honor 9i

Honor 9i stands out with camera performance for its price-tag of Rs 17,999. Honor 9i is one of the first phones to offer four cameras – two at the back and two on the front – in the mid-budget segment. It ships with a FullView display as well. On the rear, there’s a combination of 16MP+2MP lens with flash, while he front houses 13MP+2MP cameras with flash. The rear camera is capable of churning out some great shots even in low-light conditions.

As for specifications, users get a 5.9-inch Full HD+ display, an Octa-core Kirin 659 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM (expandable up to 256GB). In our review, we observed that Honor 9i is an excellent proposition for people looking for a decent mid-budget phone with a great camera.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is priced at Rs 16,999 in India. With a 6.4-inch display, the phone is squarely aimed at people who want bigger a screen-sized device. Battery is one of its best features, which easily lasts two days. The Mi Mix 2 gets a 12MP rear camera that takes detailed pictures in indoor lighting as well as bright outdoors, though low-light performance isn’t very impressive. Clearly, selfie camera is not one of the highlights of the device.

Under the hood, the Mi Mix 2 packs an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and the phone works smoothly from a daily performance perspective. It features a full metal unibody design with muted antenna bands on the back. There’s 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

Moto G5s Plus

Moto G5s Plus has dual 13MP camera on the back, and the 5.5-inch smartphone sells at Rs 14,999 in India. Users will be able to experience stock version of Android 7.1 Nougat on the Moto G5s Plus. The G5s Plus is a really bulky phone at 168 grams, and the rear camera bulge is quite prominent, something that might put-off people.

Moto G5s Plus gives users very little cause for complaint, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and 4GB RAM. The battery lasts more than 12 hours with moderate to heavy usage, which is at par with most mobiles in this price range. It comes with support for fast charging as well.

