Top dual camera mobiles under Rs 15,000: Moto G5S Plus, Xiaomi Mi A1, and more

Mobile phones having dual cameras are popular these days, and the technology is now available in mid-range devices as well. Even for under Rs 15,000, one can get decent dual camera phones, capable of clicking some excellent pictures.

One of the most sought-after features of dual lens is the ‘bokeh’ effect, though premium smartphones like Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL use single camera to achieve this effect. ‘Bokeh’ or Portrait mode lets people click pictures with blurred background while the subject is in sharp focus.

Motorola Moto G5s Plus, Xiaomi Mi A1, Lenovo K8 Note, and Coolpad Cool Play 6 are some of the smartphones that come to mind when we think about dual rear cameras in sub-15k devices.

Honor 7X, which is expected to make its way into India by December will feature a combination of 16MP and 2MP secondary shooters at the back. It is expected to be priced aggressively in India, and the device will compete directly with the Moto G5s Plus, and Mi A1.

As for smartphones with dual camera setup on the front, we have Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie (Dual Camera), which comes at Rs 14,999, and a slightly expensive Oppo F3 priced at Rs 19,990.

Let us take a look in detail as to what these smartphones offer in terms of features and specifications:

Motorola Moto G5s Plus

Moto G5s Plus gets 13MP+ 13MP rear camera (RGB and Monochrome sensor) with ƒ/2.0 aperture, and colour balancing dual LED flash.

Moto G5s Plus gets 13MP+ 13MP rear camera (RGB and Monochrome sensor) with ƒ/2.0 aperture, and colour balancing dual LED flash. There’s an 8MP wide-angle lens on the front with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. In our review, we said that the rear camera in general is not bad in bright lighting conditions and it is possible to get some nice, detailed shots on this.

We liked the performance of Moto G5s Plus, and a long battery life that it offers. The phone is powered by 2.0GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU. It is backed by a 3000 mAh battery which can last 12 hours plus with moderate to heavy usage.

Motorola Moto G5S Plus review: Dual rear cameras are here, but do they deliver?

Moto G5s Plus comes with TurboPower technology, capable of offering up to 6 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging. Another unique thing about Moto G5s Plus is that it sports a water repellent nano-coating, a feature rare on phones in this price-segment.

Motorola Moto G5s Plus price in India: Rs 14,999 for 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant

Xiaomi Mi A1

Xiaomi Mi A1 sports a dual-rear camera with 12MP+ 12MP setup with a telephoto and a wide angle lens setup.

Xiaomi Mi A1 doesn’t just stand out for its dual rear cameras, but it is unlike any other phone the company has launched in India in the last couple of months. Simply so because there’s no MIUI OS on the Mi A1, and it features Android One branding.

Xiaomi Mi A1 sports a dual-rear camera with 12MP+ 12MP setup with a telephoto and a wide angle lens setup. In our review, we said the overall composition of the pictures in the Mi A1 is impressive, though lighting plays a major role in determining the quality of the image. Overall the Mi A1 has a pretty good camera, even in the regular mode.

Xiaomi Mi A1 review: Dual-rear cameras shine on this ‘Android One’ phone

Another highlight of Xiaomi Mi A1 is that it runs stock version of Android OS, which might appeal to a lot of users. The company has promised Android Oreo update for this Android One phone by end of 2017, which is an added advantage. Also this phone is supposed to get Android P as well.

Xiaomi Mi A1 battery is 3080 mAh and it easily lasts a day, even with with moderate to heavy usage. On the performance front, Mi A1 is capable of handling multi-tasking for apps, browsing through social media, video consumption, or even gaming well.

Xiaomi Mi A1 price in India: Rs 14,999

Honor 7X

Honor 7X, the upcoming smartphone from Huawei’s online only brand, is expected to launch in India in December. Registrations for the smartphone, which has already been unveiled in China, is now open on Amazon India. Honor 7X has a combination of 16MP+2MP cameras at the back, with an 8MP selfie camera on the front. Honor 7X is backed by a 3340mAh battery, and it runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

Honor 7X registration opens on Amazon India: Here are the offers

Another USP of Honor 7X is its 5.93-inch FHD display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Honor 7X is powered by the company’s own Kirin 659 processor. In China, it features 4GB RAM with 32, 64 and 128GB storage options. We’ll have to wait and see if all three variants are launched in India. The mid-range device is expected to start at Rs 12,999.

Coolpad Cool Play 6

Coolpad Cool Play 6 stands out for its dual rear cameras (13MP+13MP) where one is a monochrome lens, while the other is a RGB one.

Coolpad Cool Play 6 stands out for its dual rear cameras (13MP+13MP) where one is a monochrome lens, while the other is a RGB one. In our review, we observed that the cameras perform really well considering the sub-15k price-point.

The dual rear cameras are capable of taking some stunning shots in places where there’s good amount of light, and we didn’t have to struggle with the focus either. We really liked the Night mode in Cool Play 6, which lets you take great shots in places where there isn’t ample light.

Coolpad Cool Play 6 review: Great overall performance, dual-cameras

Coolpad Cool Play 6 is top-notch when it comes to performance thanks to 6GB RAM and Snapdragon 653 processor. The phone aces in the battery department as well as the 4,000mAh battery easily lasts for more than a day on moderate to heavy usage.

Coolpad Cool Play 6 price in India: Rs 14,999

Lenovo K8 Note

Lenovo K8 Note is powered by a deca-core MediaTek Helio X23 (MT6797) processor.

Lenovo K8 Note is perhaps the company’s first smartphone to come with a dual-camera setup. There’s a 13MP primary sensor for clicking regular images along with a secondary 5MP camera that can be used to click depth of field information.

The things that really make the K8 Note stand out are its display, stock Android, superb performance, a dual-camera setup. The phone camera manages to put a lot of details in the images, and we liked the the camera’s ability to capture colours accurately. Even photos taken in low light came out really well.

Lenovo K8 Note review: Great dual rear camera, standout performance

Lenovo K8 Note is powered by a deca-core MediaTek Helio X23 (MT6797) processor. Coming to 4,000mAh battery, the K8 Note promises to deliver enough battery to last a full working day and a bit more.

Lenovo K8 Note price in India: Rs 12,999 (3GB RAM +32GB storage, Rs 13,999 (4GB RAM +64GB storage)

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie (Dual Camera)

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie (Dual Camera) gets a 16MP rear shooter with 80-degree field of view, phase detection auto-focus, and LED flash

The highlight of Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie (Dual Camera) is its dual front cameras. Other features include a metal unibody design, 3,000 mAh battery, and more. The phone impresses with its dual front cameras – 20MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture plus 8MP 120-degree wide-angle camera. The pictures are detailed and sharp. The front camera supports ‘Portrait’ mode as well.

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie (Dual Camera) review: Buy it (only) for the selfies

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie (Dual Camera) gets a 16MP rear shooter with 80-degree field of view, phase detection auto-focus, and LED flash. It is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The storage is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. The 3000mAh battery in the Zenfone 4 Selfie (Dual Camera) easily lasts a day on moderate to heavy usage.

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie (Dual Camera) price in India: Rs 14,999

Bonus: Oppo F3

Oppo F3 features a 5.5-inch Full HD display, and it runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with ColorOS.

Though Oppo F3 is priced on a slightly higher side at Rs 19,990. Oppo F3 has dual (16MP+8MP) front camera setup, and it supports group selfie mode as well. In our review, we said Oppo F3 is capable of clicking some great pictures that look close to natural pictures and colour reproduction was just right.

Oppo F3 review: The ‘selfie expert’ becomes more affordable

Oppo F3 features a 5.5-inch Full HD display, and it runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with ColorOS. Powered by an Octa Core Mediatek MT6750T processor, the phone features 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. Rear camera is 13MP and it packs a 3,200mAh battery.

