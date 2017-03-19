This iPhone 7 Plus Retro Edition will remind you of vintage Apple Mac

The vintage model of the iPhone 7 Plus features a multi-colour retro rainbow logo. The vintage model of the iPhone 7 Plus features a multi-colour retro rainbow logo.

The iPhone 7 Plus will be eclipsed by its successor in a few months from now, but that hasn’t stopped ColorWare to sell a retro edition of the phone. ColorWare, a company that specialises in creating custom devices and skins, has started selling the limited edition iPhone 7 Plus in the United States.

It’s called the iPhone 7 Plus Retro , and it mimics a vintage Macintosh from the 198os. The vintage model of the iPhone 7 Plus features a multi-colour retro rainbow logo. One can also see dark beige stripes on the edges of the phone. Basically they took a Jet Black iPhone 7 Plus and gave it a slightly beige finish.

ColorWare says the first 25 iPhone 7 Plus Retro units will include an authenticity number of the rear, thus making the device available for a limited time only. The iPhone 7 Plus with 256GB storage currently sells for $969 (or approx Rs 63,448) in the US, while ColoWare’s Vintage variant goes $1,899 (or approx Rs. 124,342).

Also read: Apple iPhone 8 could be called ‘iPhone Edition’: Report

“Colorware is pleased to announce the iPhone 7 Plus Retro Edition. If you love the vintage look of the original 1980’s Mac then why not have it on your phone! Great attention to detail is given to this fully painted iPhone,” the official announcement reads. Great attention to detail is given to this fully painted iPhone. With the multicolored Apple rainbow logo and the dark beige edge stripes your iPhone will be a work of art”.

The box includes an Lightning to USB cable, EarPods, a USB Power Adapter, and documentation in the box. The phone is unlocked, SIM-free iPhone 7 Plus with 256GB of internal storage, and it will take two to three weeks to ship.

The company did provide details about the customization process, ColorWare says the device goes through disassembly, cleaning, masking, painting, and inspection. The phone is then reassembled, after which it then goes through the final inspection before packaging.

The device’s other specifications are the same. It packs a 5.5-inch FHD display, an all-new A10 Fusion processor with embedded M10 motion co-processor, 3GB RAM, dual-cameras; the first one is a wide-angle lens with a f/1.8 aperture, the other is a telephoto lens with a f2.8 aperture, a 7-megapixel front-facing shooter with an f.2.2 aperture, and comes pre-loaded with iOS 10. It doesn’t have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd