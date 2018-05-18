The next Honor flagship could sport a triple-camera system; here’s why

Honor 10 was just launched, but it looks like Honor is planning to introduce a triple-lens camera system in the future lineup. Honor 10 was just launched, but it looks like Honor is planning to introduce a triple-lens camera system in the future lineup.

Huawei’s sub brand Honor is planning to introduce a triple-lens camera system in the future lineup, sparking rumours that the next-generation smartphone could come with three cameras on the back. “For the Honor 10 we went with the dual camera technology; but for the future products the three camera is the candidate technology for us,” George Zhao, President of Honor, told indianexpress.com, on the sidelines of the launch of the Honor 10 in London.

Zhao has in fact clarified that the company will introduce smartphones with a triple-lens camera system, which is currently exclusive to the Huawei P20 Pro, the world’s first smartphone to boast a pair of three rear-facing cameras. Though not all smartphones will come with a triple-camera system, especially on the low-end of the market.

“It really depends on the design and the requirement. For the three camera technology, each camera has a special function. So, it is related to the real performance and the real experience. If we introduce a triple-camera system in the low-end smartphones with no specific functions, it is meaningless,” he said.

“I manage Honor’s product map and portfolio. The way we design our smartphones, we always consider what is our main target and our key requirement. For example, if the three camera is the trend and all the products have that feature, I can tell you it is no related to the experience. For the three cameras we must have the special things, otherwise it is of no us,” Zhao explained.

Major smartphones manufacturers have been focusing on cameras to boost sales. In case of Huawei, the company claims its P20 Pro’s triple camera system is as good as a DSLR. Its P20 Pro offers a triple camera with the highest pixel count on a flagship smartphone available on the market, beating the likes of Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9+ and Google Pixel 2 XL. The setup comprises of a 40GB RGB sensor, a 20MP monochrome sensor and an 8MP telephone lens. The P20 Pro is already available in India, and can be purchased for Rs 64,999 through Flipkart.

Disclaimer: The author was in London to attend Honor 10 launch at the invite of Honor India

